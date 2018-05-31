Heritage railway cancels ALL summer events

Mid-Norfolk Railways special events trains for summer 2020 have been cancelled.

A much loved heritage railway has announced all of its special events trains for summer 2020 have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Some of Mid-Norfolk Railways event trains, including Cream & High Tea, 1940s weekend and beer festival services have now been cancelled.

Charlie Robinson, the chairman of the Mid-Norfolk Railway said: “The railway is continuing to monitor the evolving situation and is following the Government’s instructions.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make and has not been taken lightly, however the safety of our customers, staff and volunteers must always come first.”

Other trains that have been cancelled include, Fish & Chip, Rock ‘n’ Rail and the Jazz Trains.

The railway is offering all passengers who have already booked the opportunity to carry over their existing booking to 2021, at 2020 prices or receive a refund of the ticket price.