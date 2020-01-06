Meeting called to discuss future of only village pub

An open meeting will be held at Stoke Ferry Village Hall on Lynn Road to discuss the future of the Blue Bell pub. Picture: Google Archant

An open meeting will be held next week to discuss the future of a west Norfolk village pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blue Bell pub in Stoke Ferry, near Downham Market, was closed in March 2018 due to poor trading and talks over its future have been ongoing for months.

A planning application to change the use of the pub into private housing was rejected by West Norfolk Council in December.

MORE: Villagers urged to come forward and save only pub.

You may also want to watch:

A notice of decision letter, available on the borough council website, says the application was refused because "the proposed development would result in the loss of an employment site and community facility in the settlement of Stoke Ferry" which is seen as a "key rural service centre".

Following the decision Stoke Ferry Parish Council will be holding an open community meeting to allow residents to come forward with proposals and suggestions to keep the Blue Bell as an asset to the village.

The meeting will be held at the Stoke Ferry Village Hall on Wednesday, January 15 at 7pm.