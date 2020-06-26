Bingo is back as Mecca confirms reopening date

Mecca Bingo on Norwich's Aylsham Road will reopen next week. Picture: Mecca Bingo Mecca Bingo

Customers will be able to return to bingo halls on July 4, as Mecca has announced it is reopening. The venue in Norwich’s Aylsham road confirmed today that it will open its doors next week. In a move to protect staff and customers mecca have confirmed that social distancing measures will be in place, as well as rigorous cleaning and training and putting a capacity cap in place.

Jonathon Swaine, managing director of retail at Mecca Bingo, said: “We want to reassure the Mecca Bingo community that we are working together to take every precaution necessary to create a safe environment in which to play the nation’s favourite game.

“We’re also investing in new entertainment formats in our clubs, to give everyone even better experiences. We are excited to reopen our doors, welcome back our communities and hear ‘House’ called once again.”