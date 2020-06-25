‘Pizza garden’ to open as restaurant and church team up

(L-R) Chris Sanham, head verger and events at St peter Mancroft with BrickPizza owners Sean Morrow and George Colley. Picture: Brick Pizza Brick Pizza

Customers enjoying pizza from a Norwich restaurant will now be able to relax in the grounds of a nearby church.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Brick Garden will be in this section of the St Peter Mancroft grounds. Picture: Brick Pizza The Brick Garden will be in this section of the St Peter Mancroft grounds. Picture: Brick Pizza

The St Peter Mancroft Church in the city centre has given Brick Pizza consent to put benches in its grounds as the restaurant has no other outdoor space.

The ‘Brick Garden’ will be monitored by the pizzeria and will have its own entrance and exit points to the grounds.

MORE: McDonald’s restaurants reopen for walk-in customers



You may also want to watch:

Co-owner of Brick Pizza, Sean Morrow, said: “We approached the church as inside we don’t have much space inside and asked if they’d be open to us using some of their outdoor space. We were very pleasantly surprised by how forward-thinking and supportive the community at the church were.”

Mr Morrow, who owns the Market Place eatery alongside business partner George Colley, said the pizza garden would be open by July 4.

“We’ve ordered six benches and people can also sit on the grass, so we think we can have about 20 people in the area at the same time,” said Mr Morrow.

The area will be monitored by Brick Pizza staff to assist customers and ensure social distancing is being followed.

“We’ll only be serving soft drinks and pizzas. We’ve also ordered gates which are going to be put in tomorrow so that there’s a specific entry and exit point, and a one way system within the garden so that everyone can observe whichever level of social distancing they feel comfortable with,” Mr Morrow said.

“We are hopeful that this will be the start of a fruitful association between us and the church. We weren’t sure how it would go but the team there are absolutely fantastic, we look forward to continuing to work with them,” he added.

Brick Pizza offers classic Italian wood-fired pizzas including margarita and pepperoni.