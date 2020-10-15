Search

Advanced search

Pub jobs on the line as Marston’s announces 2,150 cuts

PUBLISHED: 09:29 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 15 October 2020

Marston's has announced more than 2,000 job cuts as a result of the virus and lockdown. Picture: PA

Marston's has announced more than 2,000 job cuts as a result of the virus and lockdown. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Jobs could be on the line in Norfolk after pub chain Marston’s announced it was axing 2,000 jobs.

The group said round 2,150 of its pub workers currently on furlough support will be impacted. The chain has nine pubs in Norfolk and Waveney including Grayling in Great Yarmouth, the Cherry Tree in Norwich and the Running Horse at Fakenham.

Marston’s put the blame squarely on the recent nationwide measures to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases, which has seen curfews placed on hospitality venues and the closures of sites not serving food in high-risk areas such as Liverpool.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Future of Norwich’s Gourmet Burger Kitchen in the balance

Ralph Findlay, chief executive of Marston’s, said: “The additional restrictions which have been applied across the UK most recently present significant challenges to us and will make business more difficult for a period of time.

“I very much regret that the consequence of this is that the jobs of around 2,150 of our colleagues will be impacted, but it is an inevitable consequence of the limitations placed upon our business.

“We will be looking at our cost base further in the coming weeks.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in town centre brawl

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed near the Boots pharmacy on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google

Developer ‘pulling the wool over council’s eyes’ as 200 home plans changed

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Fire crews called to blaze at Banham Poultry factory

Fire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re having to take beds out’: coronavirus surge hitting hospitals

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Norfolk town set for new Lidl

Lidl hopes to buid a new store at Downham Market Picture: Louisa Baldwin