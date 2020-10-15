Pub jobs on the line as Marston’s announces 2,150 cuts

Jobs could be on the line in Norfolk after pub chain Marston’s announced it was axing 2,000 jobs.

The group said round 2,150 of its pub workers currently on furlough support will be impacted. The chain has nine pubs in Norfolk and Waveney including Grayling in Great Yarmouth, the Cherry Tree in Norwich and the Running Horse at Fakenham.

Marston’s put the blame squarely on the recent nationwide measures to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases, which has seen curfews placed on hospitality venues and the closures of sites not serving food in high-risk areas such as Liverpool.

Ralph Findlay, chief executive of Marston’s, said: “The additional restrictions which have been applied across the UK most recently present significant challenges to us and will make business more difficult for a period of time.

“I very much regret that the consequence of this is that the jobs of around 2,150 of our colleagues will be impacted, but it is an inevitable consequence of the limitations placed upon our business.

“We will be looking at our cost base further in the coming weeks.”