‘When this is all over, we’ll be back’: Norwich market trader vows to bounce back from coronavirus

Mark Wright, has said if Norwich Market can survive plagues, rebellions and wars it can survive coronavirus. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant

Over the course of 900 years Norwich market has seen off plagues, rebellions, two world wars to recover and traders have said the coronavirus pandemic is no different.

Chairman of Norwich Market Traders Association and owner of Taxi Vintage Clothing stall, Mark Wright. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Chairman of Norwich Market Traders Association and owner of Taxi Vintage Clothing stall, Mark Wright. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mark Wright, the owner of Taxi Vintage Clothing and chairman of Norwich market trader’s association has said while many of the market stalls have been temporarily closed by coronavirus the market will bounce back from when life returns to normal.

He said: “The majority of stalls are basically closed... some of the essential traders are still there, a few others came and were told to shut.

Mr Wright, whose vintage clothing stall is one of the many on the market which is closed said he was using his new found time with his family and was planning to do some voluntary work.

“The things I sell are for parties, nights out, holidays and they’re are all cancelled. It is what it is,” he said.

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Norwich market closed and empty. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Norwich market closed and empty. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Wright said many market stall holders had found themselves adjusting to a new way of life: “Morale [among traders] is not too bad it, it’s like what ever your life was is gone, people are still adjusting to that, the market is a very social place.”

“The market has been there over 900 years and it’s still going in some form or another.

“You know what, when this is all over we will be back and some people might have to adjust to business in a different way but we will be back because for the last 900 years we have had plagues, rebellions and wars so we can confidently see this off, it’s got to be done, there’s no doubt about it.”

Norwich Market and Gentlemans Walk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Norwich Market and Gentlemans Walk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He said he thought the current situation may lead people to appreciate what a special place Norwich Market is: “It might make traders appreciate what we have at the market.

“There’s tonnes of possibilities to come out of this but it’s about getting through it well for a lot of people.

“What can we do, it could be three weeks, it could be three months, nobody is controlling it, it’s a virus.

“I think our generation has been blessed, no wars, no nothing, this is giving people perspective of how lucky we are.”