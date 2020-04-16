Search

Advanced search

‘When this is all over, we’ll be back’: Norwich market trader vows to bounce back from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 April 2020

Mark Wright, has said if Norwich Market can survive plagues, rebellions and wars it can survive coronavirus. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Mark Wright, has said if Norwich Market can survive plagues, rebellions and wars it can survive coronavirus. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant

Over the course of 900 years Norwich market has seen off plagues, rebellions, two world wars to recover and traders have said the coronavirus pandemic is no different.

Chairman of Norwich Market Traders Association and owner of Taxi Vintage Clothing stall, Mark Wright. Picture: ANTONY KELLYChairman of Norwich Market Traders Association and owner of Taxi Vintage Clothing stall, Mark Wright. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mark Wright, the owner of Taxi Vintage Clothing and chairman of Norwich market trader’s association has said while many of the market stalls have been temporarily closed by coronavirus the market will bounce back from when life returns to normal.

He said: “The majority of stalls are basically closed... some of the essential traders are still there, a few others came and were told to shut.

Mr Wright, whose vintage clothing stall is one of the many on the market which is closed said he was using his new found time with his family and was planning to do some voluntary work.

“The things I sell are for parties, nights out, holidays and they’re are all cancelled. It is what it is,” he said.

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Norwich market closed and empty. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Norwich market closed and empty. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

Mr Wright said many market stall holders had found themselves adjusting to a new way of life: “Morale [among traders] is not too bad it, it’s like what ever your life was is gone, people are still adjusting to that, the market is a very social place.”

“The market has been there over 900 years and it’s still going in some form or another.

“You know what, when this is all over we will be back and some people might have to adjust to business in a different way but we will be back because for the last 900 years we have had plagues, rebellions and wars so we can confidently see this off, it’s got to be done, there’s no doubt about it.”

Norwich Market and Gentlemans Walk. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich Market and Gentlemans Walk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He said he thought the current situation may lead people to appreciate what a special place Norwich Market is: “It might make traders appreciate what we have at the market.

“There’s tonnes of possibilities to come out of this but it’s about getting through it well for a lot of people.

“What can we do, it could be three weeks, it could be three months, nobody is controlling it, it’s a virus.

“I think our generation has been blessed, no wars, no nothing, this is giving people perspective of how lucky we are.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Man whose body was found in river ‘lived a chaotic lifestyle’ inquest hears

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’ - coronavirus lockdown to continue to prevent second peak of infections

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19) on April 16. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Health group wants your NHS experiences during coronavirus

Norfolk and Waveney CCG is urging people to treat pharmacy workers with respect during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dad jokes (episode five) to put a smile on your face

I used to work as a dentist... Picture: Harbucks/Getty Images

How you can buy gifts for staff and patients at Norwich hospital on Amazon wish list

One of the donated dementia-friendly clocks received by NNUH. Picture: NNUH Charity/Twitter

‘When this is all over, we’ll be back’: Norwich market trader vows to bounce back from coronavirus

Mark Wright, has said if Norwich Market can survive plagues, rebellions and wars it can survive coronavirus. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24