Majestic Wine, owner of Norwich’s Naked Wines, reveals it is stockpiling product ahead of Brexit

Majestic wine warehouse on Dereham Road, Norwich Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2009

Majestic Wine, which has stores on Norwich’s Dereham Road and in King’s Lynn, has announced it is stockpiling product ahead of Brexit as pre-tax profits swing to a loss.

Majestic has said it is taking the precautions due to worries over possible supply disruption next March.

It said it is planning to bring £5m to £8m of extra inventory into the UK shortly before its financial year end in April

The wine retailer swing to a pre-tax loss of £200,000 for the six months to October 1, from profits of £3.1m a year earlier.

The group warned it expects underlying earnings across its retail and commercial divisions to be flat “at best” in 2018-19 amid a “tough” market.

Its push to expand Norwich-based Naked Wines will also hit profits, with investment set to be more than expected at £20m or higher over the full-year.

Rowan Gormley, group chief executive and founder of Naked Wines, said: “We’re doing well in a tough market. We set out a plan at our capital markets day in April 2018 and we are delivering against it.

“That plan was to accelerate growth by investing in new customers and, so far, the plan is on track.”