Norwich hotel to kick off tourism event with unusual item

The unusual new tourist attraction at the Maids Head Hotel: the 'English Country garden' shoe by Emily Jupp of Milly J Shoes, Tombland. Pic: submitted

A Norwich hotel will be showing off a very unusual new ‘attraction’ to kick off in style English Tourism Week which starts on Saturday and runs to April 7.

Another fantasic shoe creation from Milly J Shoes. Pic: www.millyjshoes.co.uk Another fantasic shoe creation from Milly J Shoes. Pic: www.millyjshoes.co.uk

The Maids Head Hotel, winner of the Best Independent Hotel and the Investing in the Future award at the recent Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards 2019, has a special new partnership with shoe artist, Emily Jupp, of Milly J Shoes in Tombland.

Emily is producing special shoes linked to key events in the Norwich and Norfolk calendar, which will be displayed in the Maids Head’s reception.

And to literally kick off the tourism week, her ‘English Country Garden’ shoe, complete with garden flowers and even a miniature gnome, is going to be displayed.

The afternoon tea at the Maids Head Hotel. Pic: www.maidsheadhotel.co.uk The afternoon tea at the Maids Head Hotel. Pic: www.maidsheadhotel.co.uk

Christine Malcolm, general manager of the Maids Head Hotel said: “English Tourism Week is an annual celebration of the importance of tourism to the country’s economy. Tourism contributes more than £3.245 billion to Norfolk’s economy, supporting just under 65,400 jobs, which is 18.4% of the workforce.

“We are pleased to play our part in this celebration, marking the importance of our heritage and our owners, the Chaplin family’s commitment to the continuing sympathetic refurbishment of the hotel, ensuring that the historic building meets the expectations of 21st century visitors.”

The hotel will be offering a classic English afternoon tea comprising egg and cress, salmon, cheese and homemade tomato chutney sandwiches, homemade sausage roll, scotch egg, cherry bakewell, Victoria sandwich and traditional fruit cake as well as raspberry Eton Mess and cheese and fruit scones with clotted cream and jam.