Search

Advanced search

‘Covid is the biggest challenge we’ve faced’: Fashion retailer saves local stores

PUBLISHED: 12:33 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 07 August 2020

M&Co in Dereham is one of the stores saved from being closed. Pic: Archant

M&Co in Dereham is one of the stores saved from being closed. Pic: Archant

Archant

Retailer M&Co is looking to partner with other stores in a bid to save shops in Norfolk’s high streets.

The firm announced earlier this week it was closing 47 stores including one in Suffolk. But it released a statement saying that the shops in Cromer, Fakenham, Hunstanton, Diss and Dereham were definitely going to be saved out of 200 nationwide, preserving 2,200 jobs. But 380 staff from other stores will be made redundant.

MORE: Staff redundancies confirmed at Angling Direct

However the boss of the firm, founded in 1961, said he was looking to collaborate with other retailers to keep shops open in local high streets.

You may also want to watch:

The company appointed administrators in April as the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of stores.

Chief executive Andy McGeoch said: “Covid has been by far the biggest challenge our family business has faced in almost 60 years, and I am really pleased that we have been able to maintain a presence in over 200 communities.

“Covid-19 means many people don’t feel comfortable travelling on public transport or visiting busy city centres and that can be good news for local High Street stores like M&Co. That’s why we are looking at ways of working in partnership with other local retailers to highlight the tremendous range of shopping that can be found in communities like this all over the country.

“Local economies rely to a huge degree on their town centres and we have seen too many high streets hollowed out by successive shop closures. More and more people are beginning to realise that, if they don’t support their town centres, everyone’s quality of living really takes a hit, so we are proud to be playing a part in the drive to shop locally.

“The response from our customers during lockdown was phenomenal. We had a steady stream of requests for updates via M&Co’s Facebook pages, with some customers even posting letters through the doors asking when we were reopening. It’s hugely encouraging to hear our customers say how much they have missed us after months away.”

The administration process, which is being managed by Deloitte, will see the estate reduced from 265 to 218 stores.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for price on application, although it is expected to around £3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Massive fire destroys huge section of ancient forest

A huge blaze destroyed 14,000sq m of Thetford Forest. Picture: NORFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

19 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk in last seven days

Great Yarmouth has shown another rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Sarah Burgess

Country pub named in Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross near Norwich has been named in a Tripadvisor top ten fine dining list. Photo : Steve Adams

Man taken to hospital with head injuries after A47 crash

The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

Massive fire destroys huge section of ancient forest

A huge blaze destroyed 14,000sq m of Thetford Forest. Picture: NORFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Warning ahead of busy weekend by coast after slight increase in Yarmouth area virus cases

Great Yarmouth seafront during the summer of 2019. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY