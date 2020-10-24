Bespoke gym to be opened by ex-military men

The owners of Lynx Fitness, from Newmarket, are set to open a new gym in Brandon. Photo: Tom Burns Media Ross Hanrahan

Two ex-military service men are opening a gym with the hopes of helping the community “smash” their fitness goals.

The owners of Lynx Fitness, in Newmarket, have set their sights on Brandon and will soon be bringing their military style training and bespoke facility to the town.

Ex-marine Ross Hanrahan, 29, and ex-army Jack Kempton, 28, hope to open their new gym in the town in February next year.

Mr Hanrahan said: “We had a look at opening a gym in Brandon and when we did market research we realised there are almost 10,000 people living in the town, including the surrounding villages.

“But people currently have to drive 15 minutes to Thetford or Mildenhall to get to their nearest gym - that is an inconvenience.

“The local area needs something to support the communities health and fitness needs.”

This comes after the success of Mr Hanrahan’s and Mr Kempton’s gyms based in Newmarket and Linton, in Cambridge.

The new gym - which will be their biggest project yet - will be located in Wimbledon Avenue, London Road Industrial Estate, and will include a studio for classes, a café and on-site sports therapist, physiotherapist and osteopath.

As well as an area for cardio, strength and conditioning and functional area for CrossFit style training.

Mr Hanrahan said: “We felt that East Anglia in particular lacked the same boutique style gyms, like they have in London.

“So, three years ago we decided to create Lynx – a bespoke results driven facility, working with all shapes, sizes, ages and abilities.

“We are trying to bring that city vibe to more rural communities.”

He added: “Myself and Jack are both ex-military, that is how we got into the fitness industry. We do boot camps, circuits and we incorporate military training, it also helps with leadership and dealing with youngsters.

“We are very excited and I hope the community receives it well, supports the business and come down to smash their goals.”

The new gym will also bring job opportunities in the town, including a management position, self-employed personal trainers and apprentices.