Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

'This is just what Lowestoft needed' - First Light Festival kicks off under blue skies

PUBLISHED: 16:26 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 22 June 2019

Lowestoft beach fills up as First Light festival gets in to gear.

Lowestoft beach fills up as First Light festival gets in to gear.

Archant

A new beach festival has kicked off in Lowestoft.

And what better way to enjoy the inaugural First Light Festival, which celebrates the longest day of the year, than under bright sunshine, blue skies and warm temperatures.

Locals and visitors thronged the town's long esplanade on Saturday afternoon (June 22) on their way to the south beach, where the festival runs for 24 hours non-stop, from 12pm today to 12pm on Sunday.

Wigwams have been erected on the beach.

One was offering a craft workshop while in another children sat listening to stories.

In a larger marquee partygoers were led in old-school dances like the Charleston and swing, while jazz played.

Earlier, on the main stage, Talvin Singh, who plays a fusion of Indian classical and electronic music, had opened the festival.

Enjoying the show were Wymondham couple Nick and Kay Southgate, 56 and 54 respectively.

They heard about the festival a few months ago when its organiser, Wayne Hemingway, was interviewed on BBC Radio 6 Music.

"We thought it would be a really nice event," Mr Southgate said.

"We've been waiting for it for a while."

Mrs Southgate said the festival had a really good website.

Her husband said they had come for Talvin Singh's midday show and their plan was to later get a few hours sleep before waking at 4am for the sunrise.

"One of the things that really appealed to us was to see music on the beach," Mrs Southgate said.

You may also want to watch:

"It's nice and democratic," she added.

"Because it's free, everyone is here."

Ojay Jones, 65, Claire Taylor-Haigh, 52, Maxine Johnston, 51 and Donna Oram, 53, are all volunteers at the festival, showing visitors where to find particular shows or amusements.

They all agreed the town needed the festival.

Ms Taylor-Haigh said: "This is just what Lowestoft needed, because nothing here happens that much."

She noted the "community vibe".

"It's quite chilled," she added.

Some visitors had travelled from as far as from Hackney in London, having driven the two and a half hours on Saturday morning.

The festival celebrates the first light of midsummer's weekend in Britain's most easterly town and is a concept which evolved from the ongoing Lowestoft South Beach Vision project - a collaboration between internationally renowned designers Hemingway Design, led by Wayne Hemingway, East Suffolk Council and other local partners and businesses.

Arts charity FlipSide are delivering the festival in partnership with Hemingway Design.

The bulk of the funding for the event has come from a £100,000 award from Arts Council England and £80,000 from East Suffolk with further contributions from the council in subsequent years.

Most Read

Woman slapped with £240 bill after old kitchen is fly-tipped in woodland

The woman was tracked down by the town council after documentation was discovered within the rubbish dumped at Greenhills woods on Townhouse Road last month. Photo: Costessey Town Council

Revealed: What the future holds for former Pedro’s restaurant

PEDROS IN CHAPELFIELD GARDENS.

WATCH: The awkward moment a woman interrupts TV licence protesters in Norwich

Protests against BBC decision to scrap tv license for over 75's Photo: Brittany Creasey

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

Football tournament in memory of ‘outstanding’ Norwich player

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The hog roast is staying’ - pie shop owner hits back at claims street food could upset vegans and children

Norfolk Pie Man's hog roast in Sheringham has sparked a row over whether the roasted meat is distressing or delicious. Photo: Alan Palmer

‘This is just what Lowestoft needed’ - First Light Festival kicks off under blue skies

Lowestoft beach fills up as First Light festival gets in to gear.

A model railway club devastated by vandals was back on track at an exhibition in Norfolk

Mick Quinn and Bill Sowerby from the Market Deeping Model Railway Club. Picture: Chris Bishop

The points total that City, Blades and Villa must target for Premier League survival

Norwich City sealed a Premier League return as winners of the Champioship title Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Can you spot yourself in our Paul Weller Forest Live gallery?

Pictures of the crowd at Paul Weller in Thetford. Photo: Steve Hunt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists