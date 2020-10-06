Thirty design and marketing jobs created at digital agency

More than 30 new jobs are being created in the region as one of East Anglia’s largest digital marketing companies has set up a new office.

Universal Web Design is expanding its network by moving into a site at OrbisEnergy in Lowestoft.

Not only is the firm hiring around 30 people following the move it has also expressed its intention to hire 250 people in the next five years.

Operations director Lauren Nevill, said: “We have big plans for the future and will be making considerable investment to help reduce the growing unemployment rate.

“We aim to become a major employer in the area with a five-year-plan of creating more than 250 jobs for local people and want to employ talented personnel with big ambitions while enhancing the skills of current workers.”

The company provides services for small and medium-sized businesses including website design, online marketing, video production and graphic design, and is no stranger to the offshore renewables industry.

The company was founded in 2011 and now employs more than 20 people.

Ms Nevill went on: “We have a huge amount of experience working with businesses of all sizes and types and boast a lot of knowledge about what works for our clients. We are really keen to enhance our profile within the clean energy sector and OrbisEnergy provides the perfect location for us.”

OrbisEnergy is a clean energy business hub, owned by Suffolk County Council and managed by Vertas Group.

It is home to a host of offshore wind developers and supply chain companies working within the clean energy sector.

Angela Grey, building and tenant manager at OrbisEnergy, said: “We are excited to welcome Universal Web Design to the building. Their location here will put them at the centre of the UK clean energy market. Their knowledge and expertise will help many companies enhance and grow their online presence, which is a key part of growing their businesses.”