Search

Advanced search

Thirty design and marketing jobs created at digital agency

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 06 October 2020

Universal Web Design has moved to OrbisEnergy and will be hiring 30 new members of staff. Picture: TMS Media

Universal Web Design has moved to OrbisEnergy and will be hiring 30 new members of staff. Picture: TMS Media

TMS Media

More than 30 new jobs are being created in the region as one of East Anglia’s largest digital marketing companies has set up a new office.

Universal Web Design is expanding its network by moving into a site at OrbisEnergy in Lowestoft.

Not only is the firm hiring around 30 people following the move it has also expressed its intention to hire 250 people in the next five years.

Operations director Lauren Nevill, said: “We have big plans for the future and will be making considerable investment to help reduce the growing unemployment rate.

“We aim to become a major employer in the area with a five-year-plan of creating more than 250 jobs for local people and want to employ talented personnel with big ambitions while enhancing the skills of current workers.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘We’re losing hundreds of pounds a day’ - Hospitality traders respond to government’s 10pm curfew

The company provides services for small and medium-sized businesses including website design, online marketing, video production and graphic design, and is no stranger to the offshore renewables industry.

The company was founded in 2011 and now employs more than 20 people.

Ms Nevill went on: “We have a huge amount of experience working with businesses of all sizes and types and boast a lot of knowledge about what works for our clients. We are really keen to enhance our profile within the clean energy sector and OrbisEnergy provides the perfect location for us.”

OrbisEnergy is a clean energy business hub, owned by Suffolk County Council and managed by Vertas Group.

It is home to a host of offshore wind developers and supply chain companies working within the clean energy sector.

Angela Grey, building and tenant manager at OrbisEnergy, said: “We are excited to welcome Universal Web Design to the building. Their location here will put them at the centre of the UK clean energy market. Their knowledge and expertise will help many companies enhance and grow their online presence, which is a key part of growing their businesses.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s disgusting’ - Blue badge holder criticises car park price hike for disabled drivers

Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft is one of the car parks which has seen a price hike. PHOTO: Google Maps

Seven days to save town from lockdown nightmare

James Wilson, left, head of environmental health chats to fruit and vegetable stallholder, Sean Dearn, as an intervention is under way in Great Yarmouth to remind the public and businesses to heed the rules after a Covid-19 spike in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Homes could be built on pub site - but it won’t be closing

The Gordon pub on Gordon Avenue in Norwich, which could soon see two homes built on its car park Photo: Steve Adams

Warning after 24 motorbike thefts in three months in coastal town

Lowestoft Police Station. Picture: Conor Matchett

OPINION: The impact of summer lockdown can be seen in children’s autumn learning

Children now sit in rows and are encouraged not to turn around in classes, says the Secret Teacher. Picture: Getty Images