Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Coronavirus: All you need to know about the Self-employment Income Support Scheme

PUBLISHED: 12:01 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 27 March 2020

Those who are self-employed and have average trading profits of less than £50,000pa will receive a taxable grant equivalent to 80pc of their trading profits, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Those who are self-employed and have average trading profits of less than £50,000pa will receive a taxable grant equivalent to 80pc of their trading profits, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

KerkezPhotography.com

Shaun Davison of Lovewell Blake answers some of the common questions which are being asked following the self-employed support package announcement.

Shaun Davison from Lovewell Blake says the Self-employment Income Support Scheme offers a substantial level of support for the sector – but there are inevitably conditions which need to be fulfilled Picture: Lovewell BlakeShaun Davison from Lovewell Blake says the Self-employment Income Support Scheme offers a substantial level of support for the sector – but there are inevitably conditions which need to be fulfilled Picture: Lovewell Blake

The announcement by the Chancellor on Thursday of a package to support self-employed people brought news of a substantial level of support for the sector – but there are inevitably conditions which need to be fulfilled, and although the scheme is wide-ranging, there will be some who do not qualify.

Who qualifies for help – how is ‘self-employed’ being defined?

The scheme is aimed at self-employed individuals (sole traders) and members of partnerships, and will allow eligible individuals to receive a taxable grant equivalent to 80pc of their trading profits, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month. That figure will be calculated by taking average trading profits across the three years to April 5, 2019, or from the 2018/19 tax year if you have not been trading for three years. Help is limited to those with average trading profits of less than £50,000pa.

Unlike the Job Retention Scheme for furloughed employed workers, the self-employed will be allowed to continue to trade while receiving the grants.

What about owner-managers of incorporated businesses?

The new scheme is not applicable to this group. They can take advantage of the Job Retention Scheme by furloughing themselves, but they will only receive 80pc of their salary (i.e. not dividend payments), and they will not be able to work at all while they are furloughed.

You may also want to watch:

What about those whose profits exceed £50,000, or who can’t demonstrate profits before April 5, 2019?

They are not eligible for the scheme. This means there are two ‘cliff edges’: one for those whose profits are just over the £50,000, and one for those who cannot show the majority of their income in the 2018/19 tax year was from self-employment, or who commenced trading after April 5, 2019.

I have no income now – when will payments be made?

Payments will not be made until June, when eligible recipients will receive a back-dated three-month payment. The measures already announced, such as the business interruption loan scheme, deferring VAT and self-assessment payments, may help – but many self-employed people will be facing a tough couple of months if their income has dried up.

Do I need to do anything to apply?

If you haven’t yet submitted your 2018/19 tax return, you have until April 23 to do so, otherwise you won’t be eligible. If you do qualify, HMRC will contact you and ask you to fill out an online form to apply,

So you don’t need to do anything yourself at this stage. This is the perfect situation for scammers and phishers, so be cautious, and only fill in a form on the official HMRC website.

More details from Lovewell Blake on the Self-employment Income Support Scheme can be found here.

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘I may camp here’ - queues for pharmacy go down street

Queues down the street for Boots in Wymondham. Picture: Melyvn Humphries

Family ‘very concerned’ for missing 41-year-old motorcyclist

Michael Brown is missing from his family home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Tribute paid to 94-year-old City fan who proudly wore club’s colours in hospital bed

Norwich City fan Ronald Cobb proudly wearing the club's colours in his hospital bed. Picture: Claire Booth

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Downing Street

Webber reveals City to step up talent spotting in South America

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is having to react to an unprecedented situation with the football shutdown due to coronavirus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Family ‘very concerned’ for missing 41-year-old motorcyclist

Michael Brown is missing from his family home. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mark Armstrong: Why running is always there when we need it

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24