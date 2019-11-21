Search

Lotus wins early stage of High Court ruling against French motor dealer

PUBLISHED: 14:29 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 21 November 2019

Pic: Archant

Pic: Archant

Bosses at Norfolk sports car maker Lotus have won an early stage in a High Court row with French car firm Marcassus.

A judge has refused to halt legal proceedings that Lotus Cars had originally launched against Marcassus Sport in London. Marcassus had applied to the High Court to halt litigation stating their arguments were being heard in Toulouse.

The case involves Lotus claiming they are owed hundreds of thousands of pounds for cars and parts which they supplied to Marcassus.

Mr Justice Phillips handed down a ruling today after analysing arguments at a High Court hearing in London in October.

Three years ago Lotus, which is based in Hethel, Norfolk, went into business with Marcassus, the judge said.

Bosses had agreed to Marcassus dealing in, and repairing, Lotus cars in Toulouse and Bordeaux.

Last year the relationship had ended and both firms subsequently began legal action.

Marcassus bosses sued in a Toulouse court, claiming that they had lost profits and bonuses.

Lotus bosses began High Court proceedings in London but Marcassus wanted Mr Justice Phillips to halt the London litigation.

They said they had begun legal action before Lotus. But Mr Justice Phillips dismissed Marcassus's application.

He said the French firm was not entitled to "a stay" of the London litigation.

The case continues.

