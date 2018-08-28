Search

Advanced search

Lotus announces strongest sales in seven years

PUBLISHED: 17:07 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 10 January 2019

Brand new Lotus cars ready at the Lotus factory at Hethel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brand new Lotus cars ready at the Lotus factory at Hethel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norfolk sports car manufacture Lotus Cars has posted its strongest sales results in seven years.

A Lotus on the track in the parade of old and new at the 70th anniversary of Lotus event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA Lotus on the track in the parade of old and new at the 70th anniversary of Lotus event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In the same year as the company’s 70th anniversary, Lotus saw a 2pc increase in sales based on figures from 2017 selling 1,630 cars.

The Hethel based company was recently taken over by Geely, a Chinese firm that also owns Volvo, making substantial investments in product development, new facilities, and staff appointments with former Land Rover director, Phil Popham, announced as CEO.

Mr Popham said: “The year’s results show success on many levels, in what is a new dawn for the brand and business. “Strong sales and an increasing presence in many international markets underline growing confidence as new shareholder backing starts to shape our future.

“The many appointments to the company in the executive team and across the business demonstrate a real confidence and ability to deliver our ambitions for Lotus globally.”

Lotus Exige Cup 430. Photo: LotusLotus Exige Cup 430. Photo: Lotus

Sales have increased across the board, most noticeably in Sweden, up 87pc, Japan, up 59pc and Australia, up 50pc.

In the UK, Lotus sold seven more cars than in 2017, increasing from 267 to 274.

Lotus currently produces three cars, the Evora, Exige and Elise.

Last year it announced a multi-million pound expansion which will include the addition of a heritage museum celebrating the 70-year history of the famous brand.

Phil Popham has been appointed senior vice president of commercial operations for Group Lotus and chief executive of Lotus Sports Cars. Picture: Group Lotus.Phil Popham has been appointed senior vice president of commercial operations for Group Lotus and chief executive of Lotus Sports Cars. Picture: Group Lotus.

The news comes as UK car giant Jaguar Land Rover announced it is to cut 4,500 jobs as part of plans to make £2.5 billion of cost savings.

Most of the cuts are expected to be in the UK, with a voluntary programme being launched.

The savings and “cashflow improvements” will be made over the next 18 months.

The new job losses are in addition to the 1,500 workers who left the company last year.

Ralf Speth, chief executive of Jaguar Land Rover, said: “We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth, in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry.”

But the company also announced further investment in electrification, with electric drive units to be built in Wolverhampton and a new battery assembly centre in Birmingham.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

Reports Legia Warsaw defender William Remy is on his way to Norwich City are wide of the mark. Picture: PA

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ivo Pinto touted with Turkey move

Ivo Pinto has been touted with Turkey Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Turkey international being tracked with promotion in mind

Yusuf Yazici, left, in action for Turkey Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries owed six-figure sum by crisis club Bolton

Remi Matthews made four loan appearances for Bolton but is now back at Norwich Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Hoolahan set for West Brom contract talks ahead of Canaries clash

Norwich legend Wes Hoolahan started for West Brom in the FA Cup at the weekend and is set for contract talks ahaead of the Baggies clash with City Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Widowed planning applicant ‘harassed’ about controversial scheme which led to threat of judicial review

Helen Palmer-Wright, second from left, pictured with her children and grandchildren. Photo: Helen Palmer-Wright

Are you offended? Company attacked over use of female models

Agrifac managing director Andy Carse pictured in May 2018. Picture: www.edp24.co.uk

WATCH: Van driver laughs gleefully as he ploughs into huge puddle to splash pedestrians

A pedestrian is splashed by a passing driver in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists