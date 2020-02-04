The Disruptors: How Lotus built the Evija

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 February 2020

From its deep sculptural tunnels to the precise grooves that ensure airflow and minimal drag, the Evija is a one-of-a-kind. Photo: Lotus

Lotus

"Everything we do [is about] challenging norms," says Russell Carr, head of design at Lotus — and the electric hypercar Evija sums up that philosophy.

The brief for Lotus' new Evija? It was simply to The brief for Lotus' new Evija? It was simply to "create the most powerful EV hyper car in the world." Photo: Lotus

As part of our online video series The Disruptors, we've featured the progressive East Anglia businesses challenging their respective fields. The last in a 5-part mini-series exploring the history of innovation at Lotus, we meet Russell Carr, who has literally driven change in the automotive industry.

Every day Lotus designer Russell Carr passes the gleaming, architectural surfaces of the Evija, the all-electric hyper car he helped to create, at Lotus's HQ in Hethel. "I never tire of looking at it." he says, speaking in the latest installment in The Disruptors video series.

"Of course there's always a small bit in the back of your mind, where you're always dissatisfied and looking towards the next thing!" He admits. But perfectionism aside he's incredibly proud of the model, which is the most powerful car to enter production.

Russell, who is responsible for the aesthetics of every new Lotus, explains that the Evija was designed to offer a completely new perspective, from whichever angle you look at it. From its deep sculptural tunnels to the precise grooves that ensure minimal airflow, the Evija is a one-of-a-kind. "Everything we do [is about] challenging norms," Russell says. "We look at what other competitors are doing and we judge what's best, but we find a way of doing things differently — and better."

The Evija was born from CEO Phil Popham's lofty desire: to create the most powerful EV hyper car in the world. "We were inspired by the way modern motorsport harnesses airflow through the car," an approach that Russell believes is "very unique at the moment." It became "the whole philosophy" of the Evija. But just how well will the model age? He's certain, he says, that the Evija will stand the test of time, and that one day they'll look back with renewed vision to see just how disruptive it is.

The Disruptors is a video series highlighting the Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridge businesses shaking up their respective industries. Read more and follow the series here.

