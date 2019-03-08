Seafood chain Loch Fyne announces Norwich closure

Seafood chain restaurant Loch Fyne has announced it will be closing its Norwich restaurant this weekend.

The restaurant on St Giles Street, owned by national pub retailer and brewer Greene King, will close its doors for good on Sunday, August 25.

The news comes just five months after Greene King said the business would "continue as normal," despite the freehold being sold at auction.

A spokesman for the company said it was looking to relocate restaurant staff to one of its ten other venues in the city, and that it hoped nobody would lose their jobs as a result of the closure.

He added: "After much consideration, we have taken the difficult decision to close our Norwich restaurant on Sunday 25 August. We'd like to thank all our customers who have visited over the years."