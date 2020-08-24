Why Lisa Angel has only just reopened shop in Norwich Lanes

Lisa Angel has now reopened her shop in Norwich Lanes Archant

Independent retailer Lisa Angel has reopened her shop in Norwich’s Lower Goat Lane after closing because of Covid.

Lisa Angel in Norwich Lanes. Pic: Archant Lisa Angel in Norwich Lanes. Pic: Archant

The shop had delayed reopening its doors because of being so small inside, social distancing measures were tricky to implement.

But it has now reopened with all the usual measures in place such as the number of customers limited in at one time, a one-way system operating, hand sanitiser available on entry and contactless payments accepted only.

“We are excited to let you know we will be reopening, we can’t wait to welcome you back,” owner Lisa Angel posted online.

Lisa Angel’s other store in Norwich’s Chapelfield reopened a few weeks ago.

The shop sells jewellery and accessories, and started with Ms Angel working from a pop-up selling customised jeans and home-made earrings. Before lockdown, she had hope to expand into the US by finding a selling platform in New York.