WATCH: New thrill ride unveiled at theme park as £500,000 ‘world first’ is suspended

PUBLISHED: 11:31 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 18 August 2020

A new thrill ride JetFire Extreme has been brought in at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach after the Lightning 360 was taken out of action due to concerns about its recovery time Picture: TMS Media

A new thrill ride has been brought in at a Norfolk theme park after one of its main attractions was suspended.

The brand new Lightning 360 had been a big hit with riders at Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach, after a shaky start which saw it stuck in Italy due to Covid-19.

However, park owner Albert Jones said a manual recovery time of seven minutes could mean people were left hanging upside down for too long, and it had been temporarily taken out of action.

He stressed there was no safety issue and that anyone who had ridden it had not been in any danger.

Engineers are due at the park this week to find a way to speed up the process in the event of it stopping mid-ride due to safety sensors or a power issue.

Instead, and to ensure thrill seekers still get their adrenaline fix, a new ride had been commandeered from Cambridge.

JetFire Extreme is a temporary addition set to be on the park until September 6.

Of the towering 360 Mr Jones said: “There’s nothing wrong with the ride.

“But if we had a problem the recovery time is not quick enough.

“It is brand spanking new and all under warranty. It is the first one they have made it and the manufacturers are bending over backwards.

“It had been tested and our inspectors were happy with it but it’s only when you start operating a ride that you get to know it.

“The recovery system needs to be much more simple.

“Some people could be upside down and it’s not comfortable, we have been up there and experienced it.”

He hoped the 360 would be whizzing again in the next few weeks meaning visitors would have two new rides to enjoy.

JetFire Extreme is billed as bringing “high-octane thrills and spills” to the Pleasure Beach.

Park director Jamie Jones said: “You never know quite which direction you will be going in which adds to the excitement.”

The new Covid-19 admission scheme was working working well but the cap on numbers meant the park couldn’t see the benefit on the really big days when it would have been heaving.

