Latin American-themed restaurant in Norwich to close

PUBLISHED: 14:54 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 08 September 2020

Las Iguanas in Norwich is not one of the restaurants to reopen under new ownership, it was confirmed. Pic: Archant

Archant

The restaurant Las Iguanas in Norwich’s Riverside is not going to reopen despite a rescue deal by it new owners.

It closed last month and is not one of the outlets to reopen under new ownership. But the Big Table, which now owns the Las Iguanas, Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge chains, has vowed to keep both Norwich’s Bella Italia restaurants open.

The outlets in Red Lion street and Riverside will remain open after relaunching following temporary closure because of coronavirus.

It comes as private equity firm Epiris concluded a deal last month to take control of the restaurant businesses. The firm formerly known as Casual Dining Group (CDG) was acquired from administration, preserving more than 4,000 jobs across the UK and 150 restaurants.

A spokeswoman for the Big Table confirmed that Las Iguanas would not be reopening in Norwich, saying it was “seen as not as profitable” as others.

Last month former owners of Bella Italia stated 91 restaurants would shut for good across the UK.

