Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Tech sector to benefit from latest business support announcement

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 April 2020

The 'Future Fund' ’will provide loans of between £125,000 and £5 million to high-growth companies, which will need to be matched by private investors Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The 'Future Fund' ’will provide loans of between £125,000 and £5 million to high-growth companies, which will need to be matched by private investors Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The announcement of a £1.25 billion boost for the UK’s innovative businesses is particularly relevant for Norfolk’s tech sector, says Mary Schofield of Lovewell Blake.

Mary Schofield, partner at Lovewell Blake, says the government initiative 'could make a big impact on Norfolks burgeoning tech sector' Picture: Lovewell BlakeMary Schofield, partner at Lovewell Blake, says the government initiative 'could make a big impact on Norfolks burgeoning tech sector' Picture: Lovewell Blake

A £1.25 billion initiative to help businesses driving innovation and development through the coronavirus crisis could make a big impact on Norfolk’s burgeoning tech sector.

The package, announced last week, is a response by chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to sustained lobbying from business groups representing firms in some of the most dynamic sectors of the economy, which had been largely left behind by the various business support initiatives announced as the crisis unfolded.

You may also want to watch:

The new package particularly targets SMEs focussing on research and development, many of which are in the stage of development at which they are yet to commercialise their product and turn a profit.

Half a billion pounds will make up a ‘Future Fund’, designed to ensure high-growth companies receive the investment they need to continue during the crisis. It will provide loans of between £125,000 and £5 million, which need to be matched by private investors,  and is available to firms which have already raised at least £250,000 in equity investment in the last five years.

But perhaps more relevant for Norfolk’s tech sector will be the £750 million of targeted support for R&D intensive SMEs, which will be made available through Innovate UK’s grants and loan scheme. This money will be made available both as increased support to existing Innovate UK customers, but also offered to firms which are not currently supported by funding from the body. The first payments are expected to be made in May.

It is encouraging that the government has listened to the lobbying and realised that this is a sector which could play a leading part in rebuilding the economy once the crisis is over, and it deserves support. As the chancellor said at the launch, it’s important to protect such businesses through the crisis “so they can continue to develop innovative new products and help power UK growth”.

For many developing tech businesses in Norfolk, this initiative could be a lifeline, and is one which they should consider seriously. This isn’t no-strings help – the loans will have to be repaid, or converted into equity – but nevertheless it is a welcome and timely fillip for an important sector for our local and national economy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘You just feel hopeless’ - Couple stranded aboard cruise ship’s desperate plea to come home

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who are stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick

Most Read

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

A record high 18 deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce
Drive 24