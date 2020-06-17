Search

John Lewis makes last minute preparations before reopening

PUBLISHED: 17:56 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 17 June 2020

Making preparations to reopen at John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: John Lewis

Norwich retail giant John Lewis is getting ready for being one of the first in the group to reopen.

The store in All Saint’s Green is reopening on Thursday, June 18, one of the very first across the UK to open its doors after lockdown.

But there will be changes for shoppers. All shopping departments will be open but new measures will be in place; for example, if you are trying on sunglasses, an assistant will clean them before and after each use. Lifts will be open but limited to one person or one household. Fitting rooms will be closed and close-contact in-store services such as beauty, home design and personal styling are available only by booking a virtual appointment. The store’s restaurants and its bureau de change remain closed.

Vulnerable customers will be fast-tracked through the queue; they need to speak to a customer service host at the entrance.

Richard Marks, partner and head of branch, issued a statement to customers, saying: “I can’t tell you how much pleasure it gives me to welcome you back to John Lewis & Partners, Norwich. I want to reassure you that we aim to offer our usual high level of service in the safest possible way.”

