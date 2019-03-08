Video

Revealed: the Last's new-look Brasserie opens for business

From left, Billy Utting, Waiter, Emma Neal, Front of House Manager, and Lynda Baxter, Director, at the Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A boss of one of Norwich's most famous restaurants - favoured by Canaries' manager Daniel Farke - unveiled its new look today on the first day or re-opening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Lynda Baxter revealed the brasserie on St George's Street next door to the former Last Wine Bar - now renamed The Last: Bar, Brasserie, Cellar.

She, her husband Vince Pearson as well as businessmen Mark Duffy and Mark Loveday formed a consortium to rescue the much-loved venue from closure back in March. They set about creating three defined spaces; the main bar which has undergone a slight revamp with some newly painted walls and artwork on display by Gennadiy Ivanov. However, the next door restaurant, the brasserie has been given a whole new look with the Cellar due to open later in the year. Gone are the white tablecloths and instead you have tub chairs in a tropical fabric depicting parrots and palm trees with glass topped tables.

MORE: Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

The new-look Last Brasserie. Pic: Last The new-look Last Brasserie. Pic: Last

The bosses had four months to re-open and in that time, accent walls have been painted a dark Farrrow & Ball shade with colourful artwork by Karen Stamper. A new bar has a large coffee machine and cakes and pastries with the venue now open from 9am until last orders at 9.30pm.

The brasserie is open for small plates as well as a la carte dishes with lunch from midday until 3pm and supper from 6pm onwards and seating is now also on the pavement outside. A large banquette has been dressed in expensive sage-coloured velvet and there is pendant and inset lighting, antique mirrors and Venetian blinds.

The decor was the work of artist and management consultant Lynda Baxter herself using local firms such as Warings, Paula Gundry, Dovetail and Premier Marble. She even recycled former furniture such as table stands and chairs to ensure the least amount of waste.

Norwich City football manager Daniel Farke at the Last with head chef Iain McCarten. Pic: The Last Norwich City football manager Daniel Farke at the Last with head chef Iain McCarten. Pic: The Last

But she was clear the new-look brasserie has a clear purpose. "It's not a luxury, not a lifestyle business but it needs to earn its keep," she declared.

However, she also revealed that she and her husband celebrated their wedding reception lunch in that very same space 12 years ago. "I never thought I would part own it," she added. "But it's always been a very special place."

The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Lynda Baxter, Director, at the Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Lynda Baxter, Director, at the Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Last Bar, Brasserie and Cellar on St Georges Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood