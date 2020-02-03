Video

See this £65,000 shepherd hut which is one of largest ever built in UK

Is this the UK's largest shepherd's hut? Pic: The English Shepherds Hut Company.

This luxury shepherd's hut was so big, when it came to transporting it out of a Norwich workshop, it almost got stuck.

But the team who made it for a local glamping site just managed to move the structure - the largest they've ever made - with an inch 'wiggle room' either side of their workshop doors.

The English Shepherds Hut Company, based in Rackheath, was asked to design and build the 28ft x 11ft hut - by far the biggest they've ever made and one of the largest ever built in the UK. It's almost twice the size of a traditional shepherd's hut which usually measures around 12ft x 7ft and costs around £65,000 plus VAT.

And not only did it surpass previous sizes, but it was also designed to push boundaries in terms of design too. It was created with a luxurious fitted kitchen, an en suite bathroom, a king-size bed and even a log burning stove. But the home comforts were all encapsulated in the traditional structure of a shepherd's hut with a tin roof and iron wheels.

The bespoke 'mini hotel on wheels' is now being used for Airbnb guests including brides and grooms as a honeymoon suite with a difference at its new home at Top Farm, near Aylsham. And it's proved such a success, the English Shepherds Hut Company is already working on building another one for the same client, all with locally sourced materials.

The huts are built from scratch by a team of 18 craftsmen who've built more than 200 huts so far over 10 years of the firm being in business. Sales have soared as the structures become popular for holidaymakers looking for accommodation that's a bit unusual - and which, depending on their location, can command incredible views of the Norfolk countryside.

Craig Nield, founder, said: "We relish a challenge and so when we were asked to design and build a 28ft x 11ft shepherd's hut for a local glamping site, we had to say yes. We are always striving to innovate and push ourselves, and it's a credit to the team's precision craftsmanship that they managed to get the hut out of the workshop with just one inch wiggle room each side of the doors."

Shepherd's huts are designed and built at Rackheath for a range of purposes from garden offices to towable bedrooms, bathrooms and bars as well as Airbnbs. Styles range from a traditional 'hideaway style' shepherds Hut to an en suite 'Poacher's Hut' right up to the top-of-the-range shepherd's lodge. Nightly stays in them can cost from £80-£150 giving a good rental return.

