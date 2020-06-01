Markets return to towns as lockdown eases

The market is returning to the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Archant Archant 2014

Markets are returning to two west Norfolk towns as lockdown eases.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Traders will be pitching up on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn on Tuesday, while stalls will be back on the Southend Car Park in Hunstanton on Sunday.

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for business, said: “I’m pleased to see the markets return to King’s Lynn and Hunstanton and thank the traders for their cooperation.

“In King’s Lynn all the borough council market traders have relocated to the Tuesday Market Place to keep the town centre safe, ensure social distancing can occur, and I appreciate their support with the move.

“It’s been a very difficult time for all traders and I welcome them back to the towns and look forward to seeing their trade recover as soon as possible. I would like to encourage all residents to support their local traders by visiting the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn on Tuesday and Southend Car Park in Hunstanton on Sunday.”

Stuart Dark, the council’s cabinet member for emergency planning, said social distancing measures would be in place to ensure the safety of traders and customers.

He said: “We have followed government guidance to reopen the markets in King’s Lynn and Hunstanton and thank the traders for their understanding with the new measures in place which include larger spaces between stalls and to monitor number of customers who visit their stall at any one time.”

Stalls expected in Lynn include handbags, luggage, bags, wallets, belts, shellfish, watch battery replacements, gift sets, greetings cards, wrapping paper, calendars, garden ornaments, benches, planters and renewable energy installers.

In Hunstanton there will be stalls selling ladies and gents clothes, books, stationary, jewellery and hair accessories.