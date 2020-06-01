Search

Advanced search

Markets return to towns as lockdown eases

PUBLISHED: 11:31 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 01 June 2020

The market is returning to the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

The market is returning to the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Archant

Archant 2014

Markets are returning to two west Norfolk towns as lockdown eases.

Traders will be pitching up on the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn on Tuesday, while stalls will be back on the Southend Car Park in Hunstanton on Sunday.

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk council’s cabinet member for business, said: “I’m pleased to see the markets return to King’s Lynn and Hunstanton and thank the traders for their cooperation.

“In King’s Lynn all the borough council market traders have relocated to the Tuesday Market Place to keep the town centre safe, ensure social distancing can occur, and I appreciate their support with the move.

“It’s been a very difficult time for all traders and I welcome them back to the towns and look forward to seeing their trade recover as soon as possible. I would like to encourage all residents to support their local traders by visiting the Tuesday Market Place in King’s Lynn on Tuesday and Southend Car Park in Hunstanton on Sunday.”

Stuart Dark, the council’s cabinet member for emergency planning, said social distancing measures would be in place to ensure the safety of traders and customers.

He said: “We have followed government guidance to reopen the markets in King’s Lynn and Hunstanton and thank the traders for their understanding with the new measures in place which include larger spaces between stalls and to monitor number of customers who visit their stall at any one time.”

Stalls expected in Lynn include handbags, luggage, bags, wallets, belts, shellfish, watch battery replacements, gift sets, greetings cards, wrapping paper, calendars, garden ornaments, benches, planters and renewable energy installers.

In Hunstanton there will be stalls selling ladies and gents clothes, books, stationary, jewellery and hair accessories.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Driver caught doing 130mph on the NDR

A driver has been caught doing 130mph on the NDR. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Out of control bonfire spread to shed and tree

Twenty fire fighters were called to Yew Tree Court in Hockering on Sunday after a bonfire, spread to a shed and tree. Picture: Submitted

Lockdown: Everything you need to know about the new rules

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Less than half of schools reopen to returning pupils

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School in Costessey as pupils in reception, year one and six begin to return to school on June 1. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Look out for your neighbours’ - Man, 75, found at home with no food and broken freezer

Residents have been urged to keep looking out for their neighbours. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

‘How could you do that to children?’ - Family’s lockdown hot tub stolen during midnight raid

Marie Corbett's children Morgan, 9, Marley, 2, and Willow, 7, enjoying their hot tub in Great Yarmouth before it was stolen on May 30. Picture: Marie Corbett.

McLean’s strong mentality has helped him flourish with Canaries

Kenny McLean is 'constantly learning' under City head coach Daniel Farke. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24