New lease of life for pub which has been shut for more than a year

An historic Norfolk pub which has been closed for more than a year is due to spring back to life in early November.

The lease of Hethersett King’s Head will be taken over by the current landlord of the equally historic Green Dragon Tavern at Wymondham.

Justin Harvey has been at the helm of the Wymondham pub for over 10 years and is promising a fresh and bright look for the Hethersett venue.

“We are hoping to open early November. We have lots of plans and it will be re-decorated inside and out early next year,” he said, adding that he is looking forward immensely to making the King’s Head as successful as the Green Dragon, which has won a host of awards.

Ben Woos will become the new landlord of the King’s Head and will be aiding Mr Harvey to transform the place and make it a focal point for village life.

Future plans include quizzes, beer festivals, music and many other events. Initially, however, the pub will be open just for drinks until the programme of decoration is complete in the new year. Until then customers will be allowed to have their own food delivered and it is also hoped to serve street food from the car park.

There are also plans to transform the garden into a colourful and vibrant area with hanging baskets featuring plants grown on site.

The King’s Head, which is owned by Ei Publican Partnerships, shut its doors in July 2019 when the previous landlords left suddenly. A proposed takeover by the Norfolk Table group fell through.

Many local people were quick to turn to social media when the announcement was confirmed.

“This is great news. The Green Dragon is a lovely pub with really nice food,” and “It will be great to have you in Hethersett” were typical of over 100 comments left on the All Things Hethersett Facebook page.

Hethersett King’s Head’s dates back to the early years of the 17th Century and there is evidence that it has been an “ale house” since 1650.