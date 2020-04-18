Search

PUBLISHED: 06:55 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:55 18 April 2020

Before their ride on their very own Orient Express. Pic: Kevin Keable

Before their ride on their very own Orient Express. Pic: Kevin Keable

A father took his wife and children on a journey they’d remember – by creating his own version of the world’s most famous train.

All aboard the Orient Express. Pic: Kevin KeableAll aboard the Orient Express. Pic: Kevin Keable

Kevin Keable, co-owner of Long Four Acres, a scheme offering plots for self-builds, wanted to give his family a holiday during coronavirus lockdown. One of their most enjoyable trips together was a journey on the Orient Express, a glamorous passenger train built in 1883, last year from Singapore to Bangkok.

So Mr Keable, who lives near Mulbarton, got busy creating his very own glamorous train made from a trailer pulled by a Land Rover.

The Orient Express leaves. Pic: Kevin KeableThe Orient Express leaves. Pic: Kevin Keable

He put wheels on the trailer tailgate and decorated its outside, even with his version of the unique Orient Express crest borne on the outside of the carriages. Inside, he used patio table and chairs, put a cloth on it and used old pillowcases as curtains at special window openings, which he had cut out of fence panels adorning the exterior.

The family – wife Karen and children Olivia and Charlie – all got dressed up, with Mr Keable in full black tie for the occasion, and he even recorded the sound of the real Orient Express which played as they went inside.

They then went for a quick trip around the front garden – a little bumpier than the real thing but just as much fun.

Kevin Keable's Orient Express. Pic: Kevin KeableKevin Keable's Orient Express. Pic: Kevin Keable

“I built it in about two or three days,” said Mr Keable. “The building of our house at Long Four Acres has stopped because of coronavirus and we decided as a family we’d have a bit of fun in lockdown by each recreating a scene. So my wife decided to recreate Downton Abbey in our drawing room, Olivia did a nightclub and Charlie did a beer festival.

“I was going to do the Orient Express inside the house but then thought I could actually create my own out of a trailer. It went down really well and was just a bit of fun while in self-isolation.”

Long Four Acres is an innovative development which invited people to design and create their own bespoke home.

Each of the 15 plots, now all sold, are ready to build on, with electricity, water, sewage, and telecoms running beneath the site then diverted to the boundary of each plot. With an average plot size of 0.3 acres, each has outline planning permission which enables purchasers to create a detached home with ample space for a large front and rear garden.

Kevin Keable's version of the Orient Express. Pic: Kevin KeableKevin Keable's version of the Orient Express. Pic: Kevin Keable

Inside the Orient Express. Pic: Kevin KeableInside the Orient Express. Pic: Kevin Keable

Karen and Kevin Keable when they launched their self-build plots. Pic: ArchantKaren and Kevin Keable when they launched their self-build plots. Pic: Archant

Karen and Kevin Keable. Pic: ArchantKaren and Kevin Keable. Pic: Archant

The real Orient Express train. Pic: Orient ExpressThe real Orient Express train. Pic: Orient Express

Topic Tags:

