See Kettle Chip's Christmas tree made out of cheese and crisps
PUBLISHED: 06:00 18 December 2019
Archant
It is a 'Crisp-Mas' tree that looks a bit cheesy. And that is probably because it is exactly that - a festive tree made from crisps and cheddar.
The seven-foot cheese tree was made by using 80kg of cheddar and decorated with 45 cheese baubles as well as 40 red onions, together with a cheese ball garland and topped with a crisp star.
Standing on a potato crate scattered with crisps, the tree celebrates Norwich crisp maker Kettle Food's new mature cheddar and red onion flavour crisps, which uses more cheese.
The work of art was created by food artist Prudence Staite, who specialises in making sculptures out of cheese - having being commissioned in the past to create a large billboard as well as a model of a Greek god, all out cheese.
The cheese tree, currently on display at The Feed cafe in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, has 100 hand-made decorations including:
Three crisp stars
12 transparent crisp baubles
10 strings of onion rings
Eight strings of cheese beads
10 strings of tinsel made from crisps
The tree was assembled in the cafe and took three weeks to make. A wire tree structure was covered with the cheese from Davidstow, Cornwall, which goes in the crisps and as long as it is kept cool it should not melt.
The decorations were made by Miss Staite painstakingly using onions and carving out heart shapes in cheese as well as making the garlands by putting cheese balls on a long string.
Stars were made from wooden frames and then covered in crisps.
Lucy Parish, general manager at The Feed, which works in partnership with Kettle Foods, based in Bowthorpe, said: "It's not every year that you get offered a hand-carved Crisp-mas tree, and when Kettle approached us we couldn't refuse.
"As a social enterprise and charity orientated around supporting people in Norwich by using food to inspire and motivate change, it felt like the perfect way to celebrate the festive period."
Kettle's innovation chef Phil Hovey said: "Our priority is on doing things the right way, which is exactly why we chose to work with Davidstow for our new seasoning - it has a perfect flavour profile."