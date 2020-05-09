Search

Advanced search

Barn developer withdraws sale of Ferrari after fund-raising scheme backfires

PUBLISHED: 12:06 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 09 May 2020

Brothers from left to right; Jonny, Justin and Josh. Pic: Justin Henry

Brothers from left to right; Jonny, Justin and Josh. Pic: Justin Henry

A boss of a property firm who launched a sale of his Ferrari to raise money for the NHS has withdrawn the raffle.

Mr Henry's Ferrari. Pic: Justin HenryMr Henry's Ferrari. Pic: Justin Henry

Justin Henry, who runs Norfolk Barns Ltd near Norwich, said he had decided to stop the fundraiser because of so much negative feedback on social media.

MORE: Norwich Airport to bring in fever detection of passengers in fight against coronavirus

He was offering people the chance to enter a draw making an £8 donation with one winner getting the red 458 Ferrari Spider and with money also going to the NHS Heroes fund. A reserve on the fundraising meant the charity stood to get more than £250,000. The scheme was approved under strict competition rules and was being operated by an independent adjudicator called PromoVeritas.

But because Mr Henry was not giving away the car which he bought six weeks ago, but wanted to recoup some of the money he’d paid for it out of the money raised, the scheme backfired and he received a barrage of negative reaction.

He told this newspaper: “Due to the negative comments and feedback, I am sad to say that we have decided to stop our fundraiser. I do not need to sell my car and it was never my intention to do so, I just thought that this was an awesome idea with the potential to raise a huge amount of money to support front line NHS staff.☹️

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and donated, I will ensure that you will be refunded. Heroes is an awesome charity which is supporting the front line directly.”

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ - Zaks owner optimistic about diners’ future

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon, at the Zaks at Mousehold. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Hunt on for inmate with links to Norfolk after jail escape

Scott Chandler. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Recycling centres to reopen - but what can and can’t you take?

Getting rid of waste at Dereham Recycling Centre, one of Norfolk's tips set to reopen on May 11 amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Iconic Red Arrows to soar through Norfolk skies this VE Day

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Recycling centres to reopen - but what can and can’t you take?

Getting rid of waste at Dereham Recycling Centre, one of Norfolk's tips set to reopen on May 11 amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

Body found outside industrial unit

Sandall Road, Wisbech, where police are probing an 'unexplained' death. A body was found outside an industrial unit earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’ - Zaks owner optimistic about diners’ future

Chris Carr and Ian Hacon, at the Zaks at Mousehold. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Barn developer withdraws sale of Ferrari after fund-raising scheme backfires

Brothers from left to right; Jonny, Justin and Josh. Pic: Justin Henry

Quiz - How much do you know about Norwich over the Water?

What is this building and which famous Norwich architect designed it?
Drive 24