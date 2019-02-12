Just Eat could ban these Norfolk takeaways

Diss Tandoori was awarded a zero food hygiene rating when it was inspected in November. PHOTO: Simon Parkin Archant

These are the local takeaways you could see disappear from Just Eat as it announces plans to ban any restaurant with a zero food hygiene rating.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both Diss Tandoori and Cinnamon, an Indian takeaway in Stalham, received zero food hygiene ratings in their most recent inspections.

Now takeaway app Just Eat has announced that it will ban any food outlets with a zero rating from trading via their app on May 1, both takeaways could be removed from the platform.

In November last year Diss Tandoori was forced to close by South Norfolk Council after a cockroach infestation was discovered in the restaurant.

It has since reopened but according to the Food Standards Agency website, it is still currently rated as a zero for food hygiene.

Just Eat has said that they plan to invest £1m to raise food hygiene standards and claim they will provide support to businesses on the platform with low ratings to help them improve.

Takeaways that are still rated zero by May 1 will be removed from the app.