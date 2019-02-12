Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Just Eat could ban these Norfolk takeaways

PUBLISHED: 16:13 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 20 February 2019

Diss Tandoori was awarded a zero food hygiene rating when it was inspected in November. PHOTO: Simon Parkin

Diss Tandoori was awarded a zero food hygiene rating when it was inspected in November. PHOTO: Simon Parkin

Archant

These are the local takeaways you could see disappear from Just Eat as it announces plans to ban any restaurant with a zero food hygiene rating.

Both Diss Tandoori and Cinnamon, an Indian takeaway in Stalham, received zero food hygiene ratings in their most recent inspections.

Now takeaway app Just Eat has announced that it will ban any food outlets with a zero rating from trading via their app on May 1, both takeaways could be removed from the platform.

In November last year Diss Tandoori was forced to close by South Norfolk Council after a cockroach infestation was discovered in the restaurant.

It has since reopened but according to the Food Standards Agency website, it is still currently rated as a zero for food hygiene.

Just Eat has said that they plan to invest £1m to raise food hygiene standards and claim they will provide support to businesses on the platform with low ratings to help them improve.

Takeaways that are still rated zero by May 1 will be removed from the app.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Deer were left to starve at stately home

The fallow deer at Clermont Hall Picture: RSPCA

Just Eat could ban these Norfolk takeaways

Diss Tandoori was awarded a zero food hygiene rating when it was inspected in November. PHOTO: Simon Parkin

‘Kids in the town are impacted’- council to tackle lack of outdoor areas for sport

A football field in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists