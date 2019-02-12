Jurassic Park comes to a Norfolk town

All ages enjoyed meeting the baby dinos at Jarassic Quarter. Photo: Ian Burt Ian Burt

King’s Lynn turned the clocks back a few millions years as T-rex and other dinos roamed the streets.

More than 2000 dinosaur hunters and their families flocked to the town centre last weekend for two days of prehistoric fun as the Vancouver Quarter transformed into the Jurassic Quarter.

Children spent the weekend making masks, fossils and dinosaur footprints, as well as decorating their own dino-gliders, taking part in a special trail and meeting Dexter, the 10ft tall T-rex.

Events organiser Susannah Rayner said: “It was the first time we’d organised this fun-packed Dino Weekend and we were delighted to see so many families head into the Vancouver Quarter to take part.

“We will definitely be looking to grow this event and run it again next year and add another annual free family event for the town.”

Youngsters made their own dino masks. Photo: Ian Burt Youngsters made their own dino masks. Photo: Ian Burt

For more information and updates on upcoming events in the town visit www.vancouverquarter.com