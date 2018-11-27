Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft’s James Fisher Marine Services wins contracts on major offshore wind farm

27 November, 2018 - 05:30
The London Array offshore wind farm. Picture:

The London Array offshore wind farm. Picture:

Copyright Mark Turner 2012

Lowestoft-based James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has won three major contracts on one of Europe’s biggest wind farms.

The company will provide the London Array with subsea services, including the substation and wind turbine generators, as well as high voltage services, until at least 2023.

Its sister company EDS HV Group will provide support services to London Array’s high-voltage network on a 24/7 basis through its control centre. The company had already been appointed the contractor for the topside ‘balance of plant’ services – meaning the components and systems excluding the generator itself.

The London Array is a 175-turbine wind farm expected to generate 630MW.

JFMS executive director Fergus Graham said: “This demonstrates our capability to manage every phase of a wind farm’s life cycle, from construction support through to decommissioning.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Ask the Expert: I’m in my mid-30s – what’s the best personal pension scheme for me?

Mark Shields
Carl Lamb, managing director of Almary Green

Our reader this week wants to know how to invest an inheritance in a personal pension – and which scheme to choose. Carl Lamb of Almary Green provides the answers.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

BDO in merger talks to form UK’s fifth-largest accountant

BDO's office on Thorpe Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps.

Three questions every farmer should ask themselves ahead of Brexit

Henry Barringer, a farm business consultant with Savills in Norwich. Picture: Richard Marsham/RMG Photography

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Katherine Ryan’s ode to Norfolk to solving the world’s problems – 5 memorable moments from Norfolk Business Awards

Katherine Ryan spoke of her fondness for Norfolk as she hosted the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

UK’s oldest hotel wins award for Best Employer at Norfolk Business Awards

The team from the Maids Head Hotel in Norwich, winner of the Best Employer category. From left:with Tom Early of sponsors Pure, Sarah Prior, Christine Malcom, Georgia Postlewaite with Jeanette Wheeler of Birketts. Picture: I Do Photography.

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide