Lowestoft’s James Fisher Marine Services wins contracts on major offshore wind farm

The London Array offshore wind farm. Picture: Copyright Mark Turner 2012

Lowestoft-based James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has won three major contracts on one of Europe’s biggest wind farms.

The company will provide the London Array with subsea services, including the substation and wind turbine generators, as well as high voltage services, until at least 2023.

Its sister company EDS HV Group will provide support services to London Array’s high-voltage network on a 24/7 basis through its control centre. The company had already been appointed the contractor for the topside ‘balance of plant’ services – meaning the components and systems excluding the generator itself.

The London Array is a 175-turbine wind farm expected to generate 630MW.

JFMS executive director Fergus Graham said: “This demonstrates our capability to manage every phase of a wind farm’s life cycle, from construction support through to decommissioning.”