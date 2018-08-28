Search

Norwich Market favourite set to move on

PUBLISHED: 14:49 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 02 February 2019

Jake Gower at his stall at Norwich Market, Jakey Le Bakey, who met Nigella Lawson when she visited Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jake Gower at his stall at Norwich Market, Jakey Le Bakey, who met Nigella Lawson when she visited Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A French-inspired bakery, whose fans include celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, will cease trading on Norwich Market today (Saturday, February 2).

Jakey Le Bakey stall at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJakey Le Bakey stall at Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jakey Le Bakey, owned by chefs Jake Gower and Madeleine Hutt, has been bringing a taste of France to the market since July 2017 but said it was ready to move to a bigger premises.

The pair’s French-inspired baked goodies and fresh hot food have won them many fans, including Nigella Lawson, who described their madeleines as ‘exquisite’ in a tweet last year.

In a Facebook post on the stall’s official page, the company announced it would be turning in the keys to their market hut to look for a bigger site in the city.

They said: “We have loved feeding you all and being part of Norwich market but we have outgrown our first Bakey home and are handing over the keys to look for a bigger site in the city. This is not goodbye but see you soon!”

