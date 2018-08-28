Norwich Market favourite set to move on

Jake Gower at his stall at Norwich Market, Jakey Le Bakey, who met Nigella Lawson when she visited Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A French-inspired bakery, whose fans include celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, will cease trading on Norwich Market today (Saturday, February 2).

Jakey Le Bakey, owned by chefs Jake Gower and Madeleine Hutt, has been bringing a taste of France to the market since July 2017 but said it was ready to move to a bigger premises.

The pair’s French-inspired baked goodies and fresh hot food have won them many fans, including Nigella Lawson, who described their madeleines as ‘exquisite’ in a tweet last year.

In a Facebook post on the stall’s official page, the company announced it would be turning in the keys to their market hut to look for a bigger site in the city.

They said: “We have loved feeding you all and being part of Norwich market but we have outgrown our first Bakey home and are handing over the keys to look for a bigger site in the city. This is not goodbye but see you soon!”