TV presenter launches journalism scholarship with University of East Anglia

Jake Humphrey, pictured chatting to Norwich City FC manager Daniel Farke, has launched a scholarship with UEA. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Jake Humphrey has pledged his support to aspiring journalists from disadvantaged backgrounds by launching a scholarship with the University of East Anglia.

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey (left) and pundit Robbie Savage before the FA Cup Semi Final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Norfolk born-and-bred sports presenter Mr Humphrey and his wife Harriet will support one student a year with their fees and living expenses throughout their course.

The scholarship, which is offered to those studying for a film or television qualification, has always been a dream for Mr Humphrey.

"This scholarship is for the people who think going to University is impossible and wouldn't be able to do it without this support," Mr Humphrey said.

"University felt impossible for me and I promised myself if ever I was in a position to help someone in the position I was in, I would."

Jake Humphrey on the BT Sport set. Picture: Supplied Jake Humphrey on the BT Sport set. Picture: Supplied

Mr Humphrey said his own success, which saw him grow from a presenter on Norwich satellite station Rapture TV to presenting BT Sport's Champions League coverage was thanks to people taking risks to his potential.

"I didn't have a degree or contacts in the industry," he said. "It was someone from the BBC who took a risk and brought me down to London and another person on sport who took me from children's television.

"It's the same for me, it's a financial risk but I think the people offered this opportunity will grab it with both hands."

He added: "It breaks my heart that talent out there is lost because University just isn't an option. It's my dream to see someone start their course this year and in three year's time be at their graduation and meet their family."

Mr Humphrey is offering a further chance to UEA students thanks to a partnership with his production company Whisper Films.

At the beginning of the second year, the brightest media student on the course - irrespective of financial background - will be offered work experience with the multi-million pound agency as well as mentoring from Mr Humphrey.

A final student will also be offered a year-long contract with the company.

"I don't care about your background or social status, your ethnicity or your gender or your sexual orientation. I just want the brightest, most passionate people," he said.

To be selected for any of these opportunities, prospective students need to apply for a University of East Anglia film, television or media course.

From there the university will pick those "on the cusp" of being able to afford their degree.