Why TV's Jake Humphrey has plenty to smile about

Jake Humphrey has plenty to smile about after his TV firm got a cash boost. Pic: Archant

Norfolk's Jake Humphrey was in high spirits after a cash boost for his TV firm from one of the biggest players in entertainment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Founders of Whisper; David Coulthard, Sunil Patel and Jake Humphrey. Pic: Whisper Founders of Whisper; David Coulthard, Sunil Patel and Jake Humphrey. Pic: Whisper

TV presenter Mr Humphrey, who co-founded Whisper with Formula One driver David Coulthard and BAFTA-winning CEO Sunil Patel, announced the investment by Sony Pictures TV - the firm behind countless movies and programmes including The Crown.

Mr Humphrey, who comes from Norfolk, and recently appointed Deputy Lieutenant, tweeted: 'So excited to announce that Sony Pictures have invested in the Whisper group. Sony are a truly global business, and we don't see why the talent, the content or the people at @WeareWhisperTV can't do what they do now, right across the planet. We remain ambitious to be the biggest..but more importantly the best.

'The great thing is, it still feels like the journey is beginning, and the opportunities remain endless.'

MORE: The £1.75 million mansion for sale with love story that will break your heart

You may also want to watch:

Whisper produces a raft of high-level sports entertainment shows, including coverage of the Paralympics, international cricket and recently retained the rights to Formula One for Channel 4.

"This is big news for Whisper," said co-founder Mr Patel. "Our absolute belief is that entertainment is everything and Sony Pictures Television is one of the top players in the entertainment world."

Wayne Garvie, president, international production, Sony Pictures Television, said: "Whisper have become one of the most talked about production companies in the UK. Very quickly, they have established themselves as an innovative leader in sports content. We are thrilled to be joining Sunil, David, Jake and the team in helping to take Whisper to the next level."

Co-founder Mr Coulthard added: "The company's progression from 2010, when we were established, to now has been remarkable and this significant agreement marks a new stage for Whisper and its continuing growth."

The new investment brings to an end Channel 4's minority stake investment; it invested in 2015 in the burgeoning company, which proved to be the springboard that the company needed at that time.