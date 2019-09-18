Video

Italian café to close - and head out on the road in VW campervan

Erica Simpson, owner and chef at Pasta Gusto. Picture: Suzanne Nuri Archant

A popular Italian café is set to close the doors on its permanent home - and begin a new chapter on the road.

Flowers planted for Wymondham in Bloom 2019 at Pasta Gusto. Photo: Submitted Flowers planted for Wymondham in Bloom 2019 at Pasta Gusto. Photo: Submitted

Pasta Gusto opened in Middleton Street in Wymondham in January 2018, with its owner and chef Erica Simpson focusing on 'slow food', eschewing the trend towards fast dining and instead serving freshly-made meals cooked in front of the customer.

She said the café was somewhere people could "chill and relax" and enjoy the company.

But the eatery has now told its customers that it is "on the move", with its last day of trading planned for Saturday, September 21.

But Ms Simpson said it wasn't a farewell to the business, and that she and her partner would be taking it on the road, with a VW campervan now ready to serve her fresh pasta.

Pasta Gusto in Wymondham. Picture: Jacob Massey Pasta Gusto in Wymondham. Picture: Jacob Massey

It will be a return to Pasta Gusto's roots - before she took on the Wymondham unit, Ms Simpson had spent two years touring markets and festivals.

Wymondham café Pasta Gusto. Picture: Jacob Massey Wymondham café Pasta Gusto. Picture: Jacob Massey

"We are going to take it back to a street food stall," she said. "We've got a beautiful old VW campervan and it's now kitted out to serve fresh pasta and sauces and bread.

"We'll be travelling to events around the county."

She thanked her diners in Wymondham, who she said had been "absolutely amazing".

"The people have really taken Pasta Gusto to their hearts," she said. "There's an amazing little community that has built up in the café itself.

"I'm just going to miss them all so much. As much as I'm really excited about our future plans, I'm going to miss all my regulars. They've been amazing in their support."

The sentiment was returned by customers - comments on Facebook in response to her post said she would be missed, with one person saying it was a "huge loss" for the town.

But Ms Simpson said it wasn't a permanent goodbye, and that they had plans to attend events in the town, including Winterfest, as often as possible.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pastagusto6/