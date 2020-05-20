Search

Advanced search

Seaside village singled out for wind farm cable landfall

PUBLISHED: 15:48 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 20 May 2020

Energy firm Equinor is looking to expand its existing offshore wind farms off Cromer and Sheringham. Picture: Jan Arne Wold

Energy firm Equinor is looking to expand its existing offshore wind farms off Cromer and Sheringham. Picture: Jan Arne Wold

Archant

A popular spot on the north Norfolk has been chosen as the place cabling would come ashore should plans to expand two wind farms be approved.

Norwegian energy firm Equinor wants to build 34 new turbines at its Dudgeon wind farm, offshore from Cromer, and 27 turbines at Sheringham Shoal wind farm.

Planners were unsure about whether to have the cabling for the sites come ashore at Weybourne or Bacton. After a “technical and environmental analysis”, they plumped for Weybourne.

Kari Hege Mørk, Equinor’s project leader, said: “The decision about the landfall point has been made on a balance of considerations including technical feasibility and ensuring minimum harm to the environment.

“We recognise that the community of Weybourne has been affected by the construction of previous offshore wind farms, and we want to work with the local parish council, residents and landowners to develop the plans in the most environmentally responsible and considerate way.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Routes revealed for another cable trench across countryside for wind farms

The firm said it would start the first phase of its community consultation this summer. The new turbines would be 326 metres high and connect to the National Grid south of Norwich at Swardeston. This would involve digging a 60km-long trench which will lead to years of construction work and harm the environment, according to Equinor’s own ‘scoping report’. But the firm has also announced it is reviewing the onshore cable route due to “other infrastructure projects and environmental sensitivities”.

Nortnh Norfolk MP Duncan Baker, along with other MPs and residents’ groups, has called on the government to stop allowing energy firms to dig up the countryside for every new offshore wind farm.

This could be done by building an offshore ring main allowing any new wind farm to connect to the National Grid at the coast.

But Equinor has dismissed that as an option.

Mr Baker said: “The north Norfolk region will see many corridors being built over the next decade, and I’m extremely worried about what that will do to our communities.

“I understand offshore wind is the best way of creating green, sustainable energy, but we want to do that without causing huge disruption.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Risk of more coronavirus spikes prompts call to learn lessons from Norfolk response

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor (left) and opposition Labour leader Steve Morphew (right). Picture: Neil Perry/Norfolk County Council/Denise Bradley

Hottest day of the year expected as thunderstorms loom

Norfolk is expected to have its hottest day of the year on May 20 , and thunderstorms could follow on May 21. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

One new coronavirus related death in Norfolk

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cinema to reopen with new regime to cut virus risk

The Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth will open on July 4 if the government gives the go ahead Picture: Pause Time PHotography

Man knocked unconscious during disturbance in seaside village

Police were called to The Craft in Winterton on Sunday (May 17) where a man had been knocked unconscious following a disturbance. Picture: Google Maps.

Seaside village singled out for wind farm cable landfall

Energy firm Equinor is looking to expand its existing offshore wind farms off Cromer and Sheringham. Picture: Jan Arne Wold
Drive 24