EEEGR announce postponement of flagship event due to coronavirus

EEEGR conference and exhibition will now be held in September, organisers say

A flagship energy conference has been postponed until mid-September following coronavirus concerns.

The East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) said, “It is with great regret that the East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) has announced the rescheduling of their flagship conference and exhibition, SNS2020, following the government’s anticipated announcement to move the status of COVID-19 from ‘containment’ to ‘delay’.”

“This new phase is designed by officials to limit interactions with each other, stay at home more, and to reconsider travel and non-essential contact to stop the virus spreading.”

The event, which had been due to take place on April 22-23, has been rescheduled for 16th and 17th September 2020 and will remain at the same venue, the Norfolk Showground arena in Norwich.

EEEGR’s CEO, Simon Gray, commented: “Whilst we are, of course, disappointed at the delay, the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and contacts across the industry is of paramount importance, and we therefore believe that this is a pragmatic solution based upon the best information we can accumulate in a very fast moving scenario.

This decision has been taken in-line with many of our event stakeholders; speakers, delegates and exhibitors who have restricted non-critical travel movements for all personnel. The support and flexibility of our contractors and sub-contractors has been phenomenal.”

Those companies and individuals that have booked delegate passes, exhibition space or places at the conference dinner will automatically have their bookings rolled over to the new dates in September unless they specifically wish to be reimbursed in which case, they should contact EEEGR at events@eeegr.com to arrange this.

EEEGR is in discussion with all of their event stakeholders to retain as much of the existing event structure as possible and will make further announcements as details emerge.

In the meantime EEEGR said, “We would like to thank all those involved in the event for their understanding and subsequent support and assure all stakeholders that a full and comprehensive event will be delivered in September when more is understood about the virus and how it is impacting upon the nation.”

Keep an eye on EEEGR’s social media platforms and website for continued announcements and news regarding the new September dates.

Visit https://www.eeegr.com/events/sns2020/ for more information about the rescheduled event.