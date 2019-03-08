Search

Free home clean and kindness notes offered as part of mental health campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:16 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 13 May 2019

Sparkle Norwich is offering a full home clean to one winner this week. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sparkle Norwich is offering a full home clean to one winner this week. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A Norwich company has launched a 'Seven Days of Kindness' campaign, and will be placing 'happiness notes' around the city as well as offering one lucky winner a free full house clean.

Domestic cleaning firm Sparkle has announced the initiative in support of Mental Health Awareness Week, which is taking place from today until Sunday.

The Seven Days of Kindness will kick off with a raffle, with the top prize being a full home clean from windows to skirting boards worth £150.

To enter the raffle for just £1, visit the Sparkle facebook page.

Tomorrow happiness notes will be placed around the city by the Sparkle team, with the aim of making people smile as they go about their days.

Wednesday will see a food bank donation, made up of cleaning and home products for families in need.

On Thursday a 'Sparkle Glitz Giveaway'. Visitors to the Sparkle Facebook page will be invited to tag somebody who they believe deserves a treat.

The Sparkle team will then award them a prize of a kitchen and bathroom clean.

Friday will see a Facebook campaign highlighting charities and companies in the area for good work, and the weekend will be a community clean.

The community clean invites people to simply clean a road name sign close to where they live, to help boost community spirit.

Emily Gibbs, owner of Sparkle Norwich, said: "It has been proven that the motivation and feeling of accomplishment

from a simple cleaning task has a real positive effect on mental wellbeing. Whether it's struggling in social situations,

getting stressed, or feeling a bit down, most people will experience trouble with their mental health in one form or another."

She added: "This Mental Health Awareness Week, we are showing our support for better mental health. With a different focus each day of the week, we are offering our time and services, fundraising, donating, and getting the community involved in acts of kindness around the theme of better mental health. We hope to raise awareness amongst our clients, friends and local community."

