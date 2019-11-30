Search

For rent: Home with shower in the lounge so don't forget your towel

PUBLISHED: 12:07 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 30 November 2019

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

A house is up for rent with an extra feature of a shower cubicle situated in its living room, right next to the front door.

The property in Albany Road with a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly LettingsThe property in Albany Road with a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

The property, available for £500 a month in Albany Road, off Waterloo Road, is a terraced house with a ground floor flat.

A loo is just off the kitchen but you get the added luxury of a modern shower - except it's in the lounge.

With a large window facing onto the street with no curtains, a tenant is going to have to remember to take their towel.

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: William H BrownThe property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: William H Brown

The shower isn't discreetly tucked away either but has been installed, presumably as a space-saving initiative, right by the front door. Making it even worse is the fact it's a walk-in house in that you come in off the street directly into the lounge, with no hall.

It's likely a tenant might need to invest in a blind for privacy to spare their blushes but you do get the benefit of being warm while you shower because the living room has a heater.

The unusual feature seems to be as a result of the house being, at some point, divided into two rentals, one on the ground floor and one uptairs.  The problem is that with the bathroom for the property being upstairs, this has been included in the top floor flat, which has already been let, also for £500 a month.

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: William H BrownThe property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: William H Brown

That left the ground floor abode with no bathroom. And with little space to add one, the owner has opted to put in a shower in the only space possible, in the front room.

The one bedroom flat also comes with an open plan lounge/diner, a kitchen and a bisected rear garden with an apple tree as well as on street permit parking.

The flat is for rent with William H Brown jointly with Dragonfly Lettings.

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: William H BrownThe property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: William H Brown

