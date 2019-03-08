A historic Norfolk home is for sale - but you can only buy half of it

One of the most unusual homes in King's Lynn situated in a former feed mill by the quay is up for sale - but you can only buy one half.

That's because it's owned by a pensioner who 'downsized' by dividing it into two but has now decided to sell one half for £225,000.

Ken Hill, 83, decided to create two homes out of one rather than move to something smaller and after four years of letting the other apartment, he's decided to sell it.

Not only does he hope to be able to travel to Italy on some of the money raised from the sale but he also plans to pursue one of his other loves, doing up old vintage cars

"I've owned my house since 1975, when it was a derelict feed mill in the historic core of the town," he said. "I have restored it over the years. It made a roomy home for me, my wife and two sons. But my sons grew up and moved away, and my wife died in 2010.

"Ten rooms to myself became greedy so I converted the house into two apartments. Now I am selling the one I used to let."

The property was formerly 'Floyds' feedmill, a Grade II listed building in a conservation area and is spread over four floors with two bedrooms and the most incredible feature, a roof terrace which looks out over King's Staithe Square, the River Ouse and the roofs of historic buildings in the town including the Custom House.

The property for sale has an unusual lay-out with an entrance lobby which is common to both properties and then an entrance hall which runs underneath Mr Hill's living room. As a result, he is selling the apartment 'commonhold' rather than 'leasehold' which means the buyer will still own the freehold and it won't depreciate with time.

The property for sale for £225,000 at King's Staithe Square. Pic: Brown & Co. The property for sale for £225,000 at King's Staithe Square. Pic: Brown & Co.

He said: "I am proud of my house which is listed and in a conservation area. I don't want to think that towards the end of that lease, the freeholder at the time would be tempted not to fix the drainage nor the rainwater goods and want to sell it off to a developer who might knock it down and use the land for something else."

"Commonhold seems to be the best option. The owners of each apartment won't have to worry about any time limit on their ownership. When either owner wants to sell their apartment they will get full market value, or be able to pass it on to family."

The property for sale for £225,000 at King's Staithe Square. Pic: Brown & co. The property for sale for £225,000 at King's Staithe Square. Pic: Brown & co.

