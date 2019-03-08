Search

Hethersett pub could be yours - but you'll need to work out where it is first!

PUBLISHED: 10:14 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 30 July 2019

Pub of the Week, the Kings Head at Hethersett. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

When is a south Norfolk pub, not a south Norfolk pub?

The answer, when its owners mistakenly list it as being in the north of the county.

People in south Norfolk have expressed their frustration after their local pub, which closed suddenly last month, was advertised online as being in North Norfolk.

The King's Head in Hethersett, owned by EI publican partnerships, closed in June and has since stood empty, with no updates release about when it would reopen.

But this weekend the company posted an advert aimed at potential landlords, offering the pub at a guide rental price of £39,500 per annum.

The listing boasts that the venue offers two bars as well as a 40 cover restaurant, well equipped trade kitchen and beer garden.

Landlord accommodation is spread over two floors and features an office, a lounge, kitchen,two bedrooms, a bathroom and toilet.

It adds: "(The pub) has a wealth of character, and offers a fantastic opportunity for a catering minded publican to integrate into village life."

The venue is being offered on a Retail Partnership Tenancy, meaning the lease would be on a short, fixed term contract of five years.

EI lists the potential turnover for the King's Head at £470,000.00 per annum, with an estimated capital start up of £16,850.0

The advert has been long awaited and follows criticism from former-customers about the delay in finding new landlords for the venue.

However people were quick to notice an error in the listing, which describes the venue as being "on the outskirts of the north Norfolk village of Hethersett", despite its south Norfolk location.

One regular at the pub, prior to its closure, said: "It's great to see the pub finally on the website but says a lot about the lack of local knowledge of the company who wrote the listing. I hope whoever takes it on does a bit more research than the owners."

The exact circumstances that lead to the previous landlords' departure are still unclear, but in a post on the venue's official Facebook page they hinted at financial troubles, writing: "We are leaving the venue poorer in pocket but richer in spirit."

