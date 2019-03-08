Heart FM to broadcast final breakfast show from Norwich

Heart FM will broadcast its final breakfast show from Norwich on Friday, ending a 35 years of broadcasting on its site.

The station's parent company Global announced plans in February to axe a number of regional programmes, including the East Anglian breakfast show currently presented by Dave and Heidi, and replace them with a single national Heart breakfast broadcast.

Its Chelmsford and Cambridge sites were also due to stop broadcasting with a regional hub to be retained in Milton Keynes.

It was unknown whether the commercial side of Heart FM would remain at the Colegate premises - from where radio programmes were first broadcast by Radio Broadland in 1984.

But the freehold is now being advertised with Norwich-based property agent Arnolds Keys for £895,000.

The ground floor premises includes an open plan office area and two further rooms which front the street.