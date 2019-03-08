Fancy being the gardener at one of Norfolk’s biggest attractions?

The ultimate gardening job? How about weeding at Norfolk's incredible Holkham Hall? Pic: Archant.

Love gardening? How about a job looking after one of Norfolk’s most impressive landscapes? You are, however, probably going to need more than the trusty Flymo.

The deer park among the estate at Holkham Hall. Pic: Archant. The deer park among the estate at Holkham Hall. Pic: Archant.

The average gardener usually has to keep on top of the hedge trimming and might even have a modest vegetable patch to tend to as well.

But being the head gardener at Holkham Hall – 3,000 acres with more than million trees, and a six-acre walled garden – is probably beyond most people.

The estate is looking for a new head gardener who will be responsible for “the presentation, maintenance and conservation of the estate grounds and Grade I listed park, in particular the presentation of the hall terraces, the arboretum and the walled garden”.

The magnificent walled garden at Holkham Hall, the focus of the head gardener. Pic: Archant. The magnificent walled garden at Holkham Hall, the focus of the head gardener. Pic: Archant.

The job is up for grabs after the hall’s current head gardener, Dene Wood, who took up the position in 2016, decided to move on. He told this newspaper it was for “family reasons” and he was taking up a post elsewhere.

The gardens of this magnificent country house, the ancestral home of the Coke family, the Earls of Leicester of Holkham, are a huge visitor attraction.

In fact, as head gardener, you actually get to run a £10 a head tractor trailer tour of the gardens as well as, at certain times of the year, a visit of the private gardens showing the stunning tulips, magnolia and bluebells.

It’s a small team with a garden supervisor aiding the head gardener and in fact some of the work is done by volunteers. An emphasis is on the productive vegetable garden which helps feed the owners, the hall visitors through its restaurants and cafes as well as being used by the nearby Victoria Inn.

Lord Leicester pictured at the hall. Pic: Archant. Lord Leicester pictured at the hall. Pic: Archant.

Other tasks as stated in the job description involve managing profit and loss concerning income derived from the walled garden such as plant sales as well as overseeing garden restoration projects.

It’s not known what the salary is but the job includes perks like free entry to the hall for you and your family, a discount on visiting the Victoria Inn and an annual car parking season ticket.

Holkham Hall is an 18th-century country house constructed in the Palladian style for The 1st Earl of Leicester by the architect William Kent, with gardens designed by Sir Humphry Repton.

Last year it attracted 800,000 visitors.