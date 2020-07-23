Search

Owner of Norwich burger restaurant throws away the menus

PUBLISHED: 10:09 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 23 July 2020

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich and her father, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich and her father, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant

The boss at Harry’s in Chapelfield Gardens is ditching menus as part of coronavirus safety measures.

Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens. Pic: Archant

Annie Serruys, who runs the restaurant in the former Pedro’s, decided using menus passed between diners was not a good idea because of the virus.  Creating single-use menus also produced a lot of unnecessary waste.

Ms Serruys now operates a meal ordering system in-house using QR codes on tables – customers simply scan the code and the menu comes up on their phone.

After recently trialling it, she said it had been a big success.  “These times are somewhat very difficult to manage but with the right measures put in place it can be done,” she said.

“I have experimented with one-time use paper menus and laminated menus to ensure a safe, almost contact-free dine-in experience at Harry’s but I was not happy with the amount of excessive paper waste.

“I have recently introduced digital menus in which a small QR code sticker is placed on each table inside so customers can scan it. I have had nothing but great feedback saying it is so easy and user friendly.

“Using this digital menu allows me to change and add things to the menu very easily as it is slowly expanding back to normal.

“My main goal is to make whoever comes into Harry’s feel as comfortable as possible in these uncertain times.

“We now look forward to our forever longed for summer in the park with help from the government voucher scheme which we will be participating in.”

Ms Serruys also brought in ‘Harry’s Hatch’ during the coronavirus outbreak whereby takeaway food can be purchased from a serving hatch rather than going into the restaurant.

She said: “Harry’s Hatch is still operating seven days a week 10am-9pm creating a name for itself which is so lovely to see. Throughout lockdown we received such positivity and support from customers it was and still is very much appreciated.

Harry’s opened last October after the closure of Pedro’s. One of the most popular burgers is the ‘Dirty Harry’ with added cheese and maple bacon, cooked on a grill over a woodburner. The burgers are made from dry-aged steak which is such high quality it can be served any way the customer wants, including rare.

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich and her father, Andre Serruys. Pic: Archant