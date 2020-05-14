Breakfast and burgers being sold by Harry’s bar at kiosk in Norwich park

Annie Serruys, who runs Harry's with father Andre. Pic: Archant

The boss of a burger bar situated in the former Pedro’s building in Chapelfield Gardens is opening a kiosk called “Harry’s Hatch.”

Harry's bar in Chapelfield Gardens, which is going to be selling from a hatch. Pic: Archant Harry's bar in Chapelfield Gardens, which is going to be selling from a hatch. Pic: Archant

Opening on Friday from 10am-8pm, items including breakfast meals and burgers as well as hot and cold drinks will be served from the side hatch at the restaurant which is adhering to governmennt guidelines.

Annie Serruys, running Harry’s which opened late last year, said: “We are going to be selling some of our most popular things off the menu and going forward, ice creams too.”

Harry’s, owned by local businessman Andre Serruys, opened last October after the closure of Mexican cantina Pedro’s. Before having to close because of coronavirus, with most staff furloughed, it was opening from 8am until 11.30pm.

One of the most popular burgers is the ‘Dirty Harry’ with added cheese and maple bacon, cooked on a grill over a woodburner.

The burgers are made from dry-aged stead which is such high quality it can be served any way the customer wants, including rare.

