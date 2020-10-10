New shop selling tempting sweet treats opens in Sheringham

Harris & James stores in the landmark Suffolk towns of Southwold and Aldeburgh, an exciting new feast for both eyes and mouths has taken shape in Sheringham�s High Street. Daniel Smith, Jayne Firth and Melanie Scarbrow Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A new shop selling a tempting range of chocolate treats, coffee and gelato has opened its doors in Sheringham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harris & James stores in the landmark Suffolk towns of Southwold and Aldeburgh, an exciting new feast for both eyes and mouths has taken shape in Sheringham�s High Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Harris & James stores in the landmark Suffolk towns of Southwold and Aldeburgh, an exciting new feast for both eyes and mouths has taken shape in Sheringham�s High Street. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Harris & James which already has stores in the seaside towns of Southwold and Aldeburgh in Suffolk has expanded to north Norfolk.

The new store sells everything from Spanish-style churros with chocolate or cheese sauce to Italian gelato with a Sheringham chocolate steam train inserted for good measure.

Located on the town’s High Street, the shop is Harris & James’ first premises outside of Suffolk.

Daniel Smith, one of company’s directors, said: “We’ve created three new jobs in the town, it’s a bit of positivity in these uncertain times, to see a business open in these times is a good thing, hopefully it will add something to the town.”

Harris & James stores in the landmark Suffolk towns of Southwold and Aldeburgh, an exciting new feast for both eyes and mouths has taken shape in Sheringham�s High Street. Churros Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Harris & James stores in the landmark Suffolk towns of Southwold and Aldeburgh, an exciting new feast for both eyes and mouths has taken shape in Sheringham�s High Street. Churros Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Smith, said Harris & James had long wanted to expand into Norfolk and chose Sheringham because of its tourism and bustling high street.

He said: “We want to complement what’s already in the town and I think although there is another gelato shop in the high street that’s okay, the town is busy enough and I think there’s more choice for people which means it’s more attractive to people.”

Selling a host of sweet treats to tempt passers-by throughout the year and whatever the weather, Mr Smith said all of Harris & James’ packaging was biodegradable and recyclable.

The company also makes sure all ingredients that need to be sourced internationally are 100pc sustainable and avoids using artificial colourings or preservatives.

Harris & James stores in the landmark Suffolk towns of Southwold and Aldeburgh, an exciting new feast for both eyes and mouths has taken shape in Sheringham�s High Street. Owner Daniel Smith Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Harris & James stores in the landmark Suffolk towns of Southwold and Aldeburgh, an exciting new feast for both eyes and mouths has taken shape in Sheringham�s High Street. Owner Daniel Smith Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

He said after opening on October 1, reaction to the new business had been good and urged people to keep visiting the town, he said; “The weather has not been on our side but people have still been coming to Sheringham, they still like to come and walk along the sea front, use the shops and the cafes, we’ve been selling lots of coffee and churros.

“Keep coming to Sheringham through the winter, there’s lots to do, lots to see and lots of business to support. We’re all in this together and I think we all need to pull together and support each other.”