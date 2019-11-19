Search

Advanced search

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

PUBLISHED: 17:14 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 19 November 2019

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

One of Norwich's most impressive buildings which has been boarded up and for sale for more than a year has been snapped up by a local engineering firm.

Hardwick House, Agricultural Hall Plain, has been sold. Pic: ArchantHardwick House, Agricultural Hall Plain, has been sold. Pic: Archant

Hardwick House, Agricultural Hall Plain, which has been empty since September 2018, has been sold to Create Consulting, spearheaded by Jonathan Cage, who is also president of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce. The building was for sale for £1.6m but sold for an undisclosed sum.

The grand neo-classical property, built in 1866 in Bath stone originally as a bank and later taken over by the Post Office, was vacated by commercial tenants, property agents Savills when they moved to new modern offices in St Andrew's Hill.

MORE: Norwich City sells £45,000 of merchandise in Finland

Jonathan Cage, Create. Pic: ArchantJonathan Cage, Create. Pic: Archant

The building, at the top of Prince of Wales Road, considered one of the city's most architecturally superb, was then boarded up to avoid break-ins and seemed destined to remain empty because of its high price-tag and lack of modern amenities such as car-parking. A previous sale to an investor fell through when Savills - which was paying rent of £130,000 a year - moved out.

Will Jones, partner and head of Norwich commercial at agents Bidwells, told this newspaper: "We can confirm Hardwick House has been sold to Create Consulting, it is good news for Norwich as it has been on the market for just over a year."

Create Consulting is a specialist engineering firm providing a range of technical services to the construction and property industry, established in 2009 by Mr Cage, a chartered engineer, and currently based in Princes Street. The firm later opened a second office in Norwich, housing its administration team, and expanded further with a central London office and then in Braintree, Glasgow and Chelmsford. It operates different services in areas including energy, transport, highways and air quality. Projects Create has worked on include the sustainable re-development of Sheringham and Dersingham primary schools as well as providing technical input for a planning application for 106 dwellings on land at the former RAF Watton.

Hardwick House, Agricultural Hall Plain, has been sold. Pic: ArchantHardwick House, Agricultural Hall Plain, has been sold. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Hardwick House comes with large open plan offices in its basement, ground and first floors, a penthouse apartment with a garage and ground rent from 23 apartments created at the rear.

Mr Cage was unavailable for comment.

Hardwick House when Savills leased the office space. Pic: ArchantHardwick House when Savills leased the office space. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Hospital admits it cannot afford private referrals as grandmother’s operation is cancelled

Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley is one of 131 patients whose surgery has been cancelled after Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital ran out of private sector funding. Picture: Archant

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich Italian restaurant reaches top spot on TripAdvisor

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Italian restaurant reaches top spot on TripAdvisor

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Riverside pub to reopen with new landlords

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

‘I’ll man the beaches to stop illegal immigrants’ vows UKIP hopeful

David Moreland UKIP candidate for Norwich North is set to man observation points on Norfolk's beaches to stop illegal immigration Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists