Video

The hair salon where you can pick up a bouquet after your blow-dry

Libby Peryer, co-owner of Niche Flowers which has opened a pop-up florist shop in Hairsmiths salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

You could say this Norwich hair salon is truly blossoming.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Deb Dominic, owner of Hairsmiths with Libby Peryer, co-owner of Niche Flowers which has opened a pop-up florist shop in the salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Deb Dominic, owner of Hairsmiths with Libby Peryer, co-owner of Niche Flowers which has opened a pop-up florist shop in the salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Call in to Hairsmiths in Timber Hill and you can pick up a bouquet along with having a blow-dry. Florist Libby Peryer, who sold her business Libby Ferris Flowers back in 2015, has filled the salon space with flowers as she gears up her new business Niche for Valentine's Day. And although red roses are still a firm favourite with love-struck buyers, Mrs Peryer hopes to bring something a little different in terms of flowers for the big day on February 14.

MORE: WATCH: See this incredible footage of Norwich 31 years ago

Some of the flowers on display in the Niche Flowers pop-up shop in Hairsmiths salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Some of the flowers on display in the Niche Flowers pop-up shop in Hairsmiths salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

She is hoping to sell more bulbs - hyacinths, crocuses and narcissus which she's arranged in small displays which will bring some welcome spring colour in your home first and can then be planted in your garden. "It's the present which keeps on giving," she said. "I do find red roses are still the favourite for Valentine's because they are a symbolic of love, a gesture, and because they are expensive, the person receiving them feels spoilt."

Most of her flowers come from Holland although she plans to source more local products in the summer. But if you're looking for something different, she can oblige. She currently has ranunculas, a white flower that looks like a rose with petals so delicate they appear to be made out of tissue paper.

She's also using lilacs and brunia - with a fluffy pom-pom like flower head which she interweaves with other products.

Deb Dominic, owner of Hairsmiths, said: "The pop-up has been an enormous success. I've got a cake-maker who would like to use it and a children's clothes shop wants it to showcase some special items for weddings."

Deb Dominic, owner of Hairsmiths with Libby Peryer, co-owner of Niche Flowers which has opened a pop-up florist shop in the salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Deb Dominic, owner of Hairsmiths with Libby Peryer, co-owner of Niche Flowers which has opened a pop-up florist shop in the salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The pop-up comes as Mrs Peryer is re-launching her floral career after selling up and taking a break to look after her four children.

She's in the process of signing a lease on a shop further down from Hairsmiths in Timber Hill for her business Niche. Together with business partner Angela Lloret and three members of staff, Mrs Peryer hopes to open Niche as a little 'flower cave' by Easter. It marks a change from her former business situated in Unthank Road, where customers would arrive by car, park outside and collect flowers. The new store will be somewhere to call in on foot - although Niche will be offering delivery in the locality.

As a promotion, anyone who buys flowers from Niche and quotes 'EDP' can currently obtain free delivery in the locality.

Libby Peryer, co-owner of Niche Flowers which has opened a pop-up florist shop in Hairsmiths salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Libby Peryer, co-owner of Niche Flowers which has opened a pop-up florist shop in Hairsmiths salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Some of the flowers on display in the Niche Flowers pop-up shop in Hairsmiths salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Some of the flowers on display in the Niche Flowers pop-up shop in Hairsmiths salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Some of the flowers on display in the Niche Flowers pop-up shop in Hairsmiths salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Some of the flowers on display in the Niche Flowers pop-up shop in Hairsmiths salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.