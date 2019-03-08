Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

H&M names opening day for its newest store

PUBLISHED: 14:15 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 15 October 2019

The new H&M has been built on the former Beales department store site, in the centre of the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn Picrture: Chris Bishop

The new H&M has been built on the former Beales department store site, in the centre of the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn Picrture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Global clothing brand H&M has revealed the opening date for its King's Lynn store.

The two storey 1,500 sqm store will be opening its doors to customers on Thursday, November 11.

Tony Galli, H&M's country manager for the UK, said: "We are very excited to open this brand new store in the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn.

"We aim to provide our customers in Norfolk with the best shopping experience possible and we are confident that our new King's Lynn store will offer exactly this." The new store will open at 11am. The first 200 customers will each receive a goody bag, while anyone queueing before 11am will receive a 25pc discount wrist band.

Vancouver Centre manager Alistair Cox said: "We can't wait for H&M to open their doors to King's Lynn shoppers for the first time.

This is a positive step for our high street and having an iconic brand like H&M showing a commitment to our town speaks volumes for the future prospects for our town."

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976 and now has 240.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Police issue warning after catching 27 drivers on ‘no access’ road in 90 minutes

Access restrictions in place in White Horse Lane, Trowse. Police have issued a warning after catching 27 drivers breaching the restrictions in a single morning. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Puppy with rare markings stolen from garden

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists