H&M names opening day for its newest store

The new H&M has been built on the former Beales department store site, in the centre of the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn Picrture: Chris Bishop Archant

Global clothing brand H&M has revealed the opening date for its King's Lynn store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two storey 1,500 sqm store will be opening its doors to customers on Thursday, November 11.

Tony Galli, H&M's country manager for the UK, said: "We are very excited to open this brand new store in the Vancouver Quarter in King's Lynn.

"We aim to provide our customers in Norfolk with the best shopping experience possible and we are confident that our new King's Lynn store will offer exactly this." The new store will open at 11am. The first 200 customers will each receive a goody bag, while anyone queueing before 11am will receive a 25pc discount wrist band.

Vancouver Centre manager Alistair Cox said: "We can't wait for H&M to open their doors to King's Lynn shoppers for the first time.

This is a positive step for our high street and having an iconic brand like H&M showing a commitment to our town speaks volumes for the future prospects for our town."

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M opened its first UK store in 1976 and now has 240.